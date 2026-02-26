PlayStation Store on PS5 Upgraded With Its First New Feature of 2026

Sony has upgraded the PlayStation Store with its first new feature of 2026, though so far, the new feature appears limited to the console version of the digital storefront and hasn’t been rolled out to everyone. In other words, it’s a staggered release, which Sony has used in the past for PlayStation Store updates. Those who don’t have access to the feature should soon, though we can’t confirm this because Sony hasn’t said a word about any of this. It has not highlighted the update publicly, and thus, we have no official information on it, just lots of speculation.

As for the feature itself, the PlayStation Store on PS5 has been updated to show what a game’s launch price is. This pairs nicely with a feature it added last year that shows the cheapest a game has been in the last 30 days. Of course, this information is good to discern whether a game has received a permanent price drop, and also provides information on how good any current deal for the game is.

The First New Feature of 2026

This is technically the first new feature of the PlayStation Store in 2026; however, earlier this month, there was an update to the digital Sony storefront that added back a previously removed feature. The PlayStation Store doesn’t typically get a lot of attention from Sony, so it is interesting to see it seemingly get considerable attention at the moment, perhaps slowly preparing for the launch of the PS6. However, with the PS6 launch rumored to be substantially delayed, these would be very early preparations.

It is also worth noting that there has been external pressure from policymakers and more to add more transparency to the PlayStation Store, and other digital storefronts like the Nintendo eShop and the Xbox Store in the name of consumer protection. Whether any of this is related to Sony increasing transparency on the PlayStation Store, we do not know. It does feel like Sony has not cared about transparency on the PlayStation Store for generations, and now all of a sudden cares.

