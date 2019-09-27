PS5 and Xbox Scarlett Will Likely Improve This Popular Gameplay Feature

Both Sony and Microsoft have announced their next-gen consoles — the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, respectively — but we still don’t really know what the two systems will be capable of. We know, they will be powerful, with rumors suggesting the PS5 will be extra powerful, but that’s about all we concretely know. That said, there’s one gameplay feature that’s likely to be much better on PS5 and Xbox Scarlett than PS4 and Xbox One. It’s not a gameplay feature many games feature, but it’s a gameplay feature that’s in desperate need of improvement: massive battles. Unfortunately, games — especially on console — struggle with massive battle simulations, and rightfully so, it’s very taxing on the hardware. However, one developer seems to imply the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett will advance this area of video games.

Between SSD support and drastically improved processors, the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett will be noticeably more powerful than their current-gen counterparts. And if there’s one developer excited about the possibilities of next-gen, it’s Omega Force, developers behind the Dynasty Warriors series. Omega Force games feature massive battles, with tons of enemies on screen at once. And this takes a toll on modern consoles, but with the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, Tomohiko Sho, director and producer at Omega Froce, is not only hopeful performance will improve, but that he and his team will be able to achieve much larger battle simulations.

“The Warriors games, even if many just think of them as a bunch of characters fighting, are actually meant as battlefield simulation games,” said Sho while speaking with TwinInfinite. “We’re really hoping that with the next generation of consoles we can really have that huge battle simulations with various armies on the field, and bring a realistic feel to it. We hope it’ll really show the true exhilarating feeling that you can get playing these games. This is what we hope to see.”

As you can see, Sho doesn’t outright confirm improvements in this area, but he does seem hopeful, suggesting he believes there will be considerable improvement to this specific gameplay feature.

For more news, media, and information on PlayStation 5, click here.