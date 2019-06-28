Mortal Kombat Director Skeptical PS5 Is More Powerful Than Xbox Scarlett

Earlier this month, multiple reports surfaced claiming that the PlayStation 5 is more powerful than the Xbox Scarlett. The reports came way from two different, respected industry journalists, who claimed that was what they were hearing from developers who now presumably have dev kits or at least the specs for each system. Of course, this was nothing more than scuttlebutt, but there was enough people saying it that gave it more weight than your average industry gossip. That said, Mortal Kombat series director Ed Boon is skeptical the PS5 is more powerful than the Xbox Scarlett, or, more specifically, that developers could possibly know, confidently, which is more powerful without working on the final version of either.

And there’s something to this. While we are starting to get a sense of what the two systems will be cooking with — and developers surely have a better sense — it seems a bit premature to say which is more powerful.

Xbox Scarlet is more powerful than PS5. PS5 is more powerful than Xbox Scarlet. How? HOW can anyone confidently make either statement without having WORKED on the FINAL hardware for each? — Ed Boon (@noobde) June 21, 2019

Of course, there’s a good chance both consoles will be very similar to each other in terms of power and capabilities, which has been the case with previous generations. That said, this current generation the PS4 notably launched with a bit more power than the Xbox One, and it was a big selling point for the system. Likewise, a big selling point for the Xbox One X has been that’s the most powerful console in the world, even more powerful than the PS4 Pro. So, power matters. It doesn’t matter to every gamer, but it matters to some, and clearly Microsoft and PlayStation, to an extent, think it matters to the gaming market.

