New PS5 Update Highlights Something Xbox Is Getting Terribly Wrong

The latest PS5 update highlights something Xbox has gotten terribly wrong with the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Among other things, this week's new PS5 update finally gave users the ability to customize their home screen. The options still come up short in comparison to the PS4, but it is an improvement. In fact, the "Welcome Hub" as PlayStation is calling it, is not even as robust and complete as what Xbox offers on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. However, it does one thing that Xbox doesn't, and it goes a long way in improving the user experience.

This generation, Microsoft has improved the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X dashboards through more than one update. In this sense, it has been ahead of the curve compared to PlayStation, which is only starting to get all of this now. With each iteration though, Xbox refuses to make one change that every fan has been desperate for. There is no way to hide ads on the home screen.

Xbox users have been complaining about this for a very long time. And rightfully so, the Xbox dashboard is completely ruined by not just one ad, but several ads that are dynamic and can not be removed or even moved out of sight. They are a giant eye sore and run against the whole idea of home screen customization, dynamic themes, and everything the Xbox dashboard is going for. Xbox is well aware users have been asking for an option to toggle ads off, or have them removed completely by default. It hasn't budged yet though.

Meanwhile, the new Welcome Hub on PS5 has brought attention to the fact that this is not an issue on PS5. There are no ads on the PS5 home like there are on the Xbox dashboard. Meanwhile, widgets for things like PS Plus can be turned off. Unlike Xbox, which shoves Xbox Game Pass down your throat on the home screen.

Of course, there is time for Xbox to reverse course, but considering it has had the chance with multiple updates now, it seems unlikely it is going to give Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X users this option.