New PS5 System Update Brings PlayStation Fans Closer to the Return of Themes
Themes are now (sort of) on PS5!
Sony is releasing a new update for PlayStation 5 consoles that is finally (in part) bringing back themes. Perhaps more than anything else, PlayStation fans have continued to make it known since the launch of the PS5 in 2020 that they want to see dashboard themes from the PS4 era make a comeback. To this point, Sony has shown no inclination to make this happen, but that hasn't prevented the requests from continuing to pour in. Fortunately, a new feature that is now beginning to go live across PS5 consoles today that should provide more background customization options.
Downloadable right now, this new PS5 console update is one of the most extensive that Sony has released in quite some time. The main part of this patch is a new area of the dashboard called the Welcome Hub. This new section of the PS5 menu is fully customizable and lets users change the accompanying widgets and other details that can be displayed in this area. Notably, the background of the Welcome Hub is fully customizable and is the closest that Sony has come yet to bringing themes to PS5.
For now, the Welcome Home isn't available for all PS5 owners. While update 24.06-10.00.00 for PS5 consoles is live now, Sony says the Welcome Hub is something that it will be slowly pushing out to all PS5 consoles "over the next few weeks." If you'd like to get a better idea of what it will look like once it does appear on your PS5, though, you can check out the video attached below.
Outside of the Welcome Hub, Sony has made a ton of other overhauls with this new PS5 system update. New 3D audio profiles have now been added along with adaptive controller charging for the latest PS5 console models. Party link sharing has now finally gone live for all PS5 users alongside other tweaks related to Remote Play, messaging, and the typical improvements to "system software performance and stability."
You can view everything that PS5 console update version 24.06-10.00.00 does by checking out the full patch notes courtesy of Sony right here:
Version: 24.06-10.00.00
- The Welcome hub is now available in the home screen. For users in North America, this enhancement replaces the Explore hub.
- You can customize the Welcome hub with widgets and backgrounds.
- Widgets display information like storage, battery levels, online friends, and more.
- Widgets can be added, removed, resized, and moved one by one. You can also choose from preset widget layouts based on your preferences.
- A limited number of users will receive the Welcome hub in this update. All users worldwide will receive this enhancement within 1-2 months.
- You can now create a personalized 3D audio profile for your headphones that's optimized to each user's ears. This allows for a more immersive 3D audio experience than ever before.
- Each 3D audio profile is uniquely optimized for each user, created by taking detailed measurements of how you hear 3D audio through headphones.
- To create a personalized 3D audio for your headphones, go to Settings > Sound > 3D Audio (Headphones).
- You can still select from 3D audio presets like before.
- Adaptive charging for your controller is now available for when your PS5 (CFI-2000 model group)is in rest mode.
- Adaptive charging allows the duration of power supply during rest mode to adjust depending on how much battery your controller has left, helping save power.
- To use adaptive charging, go to Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode, and then select Supply Power to USB Ports > Adaptive.
- Adaptive charging is supported on the PS5 CFI-2000 model group, using the USB Type-C port. Adaptive charging works with the DualSense wireless controller, DualSense Edge wireless controller, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and Access controller.
- After your PS5 enters rest mode, if a controller isn't connected, the power supply to the USB port will stop after a certain period of time.
- When you're in a party, you can now share a link to that party. Share the link with players using other services to invite them to that party.
- This feature will be gradually rolled out after this system software update is released.
- You can now set which users can connect to the PS5 using Remote Play.
- Go to Settings > System > Remote Play > Enable Remote Play, and select the users who can access your console through Remote Play.
- The restore licenses feature has been improved, and you can now restore one license at a time.
- Go to Settings > Users and Accounts > Other > Restore Licenses to select the license that you want to restore.
- To restore a license from the home screen or Game Library, go to the game, press the options button, and then select Restore License from the menu.
- We've added a friendly recommendation about your storage space that you'll sometimes see in Settings > Storage.
- We've made it simpler to access the most popular activities from game hubs.
- Game hubs now only display activities that are currently in progress.
- To play a specific activity, start the game first and find it using in-game menus.
- The Invite to New Game option, which is available from multiple locations, is no longer available when sending game invites.
- To invite friends to a game session, start the game first, then send the invitation to the session.
- We've updated the device software of the DualSense and DualSense Edge wireless controllers, PlayStation VR2 Sense controllers, and Access controller to improve stability.
- We've improved system software performance and stability.
- We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.
