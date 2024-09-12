New PS5 System Update Brings PlayStation Fans Closer to the Return of Themes

Sony is releasing a new update for PlayStation 5 consoles that is finally (in part) bringing back themes. Perhaps more than anything else, PlayStation fans have continued to make it known since the launch of the PS5 in 2020 that they want to see dashboard themes from the PS4 era make a comeback. To this point, Sony has shown no inclination to make this happen, but that hasn't prevented the requests from continuing to pour in. Fortunately, a new feature that is now beginning to go live across PS5 consoles today that should provide more background customization options.

Downloadable right now, this new PS5 console update is one of the most extensive that Sony has released in quite some time. The main part of this patch is a new area of the dashboard called the Welcome Hub. This new section of the PS5 menu is fully customizable and lets users change the accompanying widgets and other details that can be displayed in this area. Notably, the background of the Welcome Hub is fully customizable and is the closest that Sony has come yet to bringing themes to PS5.

For now, the Welcome Home isn't available for all PS5 owners. While update 24.06-10.00.00 for PS5 consoles is live now, Sony says the Welcome Hub is something that it will be slowly pushing out to all PS5 consoles "over the next few weeks." If you'd like to get a better idea of what it will look like once it does appear on your PS5, though, you can check out the video attached below.

Outside of the Welcome Hub, Sony has made a ton of other overhauls with this new PS5 system update. New 3D audio profiles have now been added along with adaptive controller charging for the latest PS5 console models. Party link sharing has now finally gone live for all PS5 users alongside other tweaks related to Remote Play, messaging, and the typical improvements to "system software performance and stability."

You can view everything that PS5 console update version 24.06-10.00.00 does by checking out the full patch notes courtesy of Sony right here:

Version: 24.06-10.00.00