PS6 Report Reveals Close Release Date

A new report sheds light on the PS6 release date. Last week, there was a report claiming that the PS6 will be lucky to release in 2028, with a 2029 release on the table. And given how difficult and wildly expensive hardware manufacturing is right now due to a myriad of reasons, such as component shortages, there’s little incentive to rush a new console out the door. A new report claims this previous report is wrong, though, and claims the PS6 is close.

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The new report comes the way of a well-known NeoGAF leaker, KeplerL2, a source with a decent track record, but not a perfect track record. According to the leaker, the PS6 is locked into releasing in 2027. And this is because of the realities of making hardware, noting that everything is already in place, which means the longer Sony delays the release, the more money it’s losing.

According to the leaker, “the console is basically done.” This means Sony has TSMC contracts for production of APUs, GDDR7 contracts with memory makers, and hundreds of millions in R&D in the machine. Meanwhile, the leaker points out that PS5 sales have slowed down and there is no guarantee the manufacturing bottlenecks — like the memory shortage — will be alleviated anytime soon. In other words, there’s no real reason for Sony to expect manufacturing prospects to improve, so there’s no reason to try and wait anything out.

If all of this is true, if the PS6 is this far along in development, then it’s almost certainly locked into this 2027 window. If it’s not that far along, then there is still time for Sony to pivot. If it’s the former, the PS6 is in trouble. The PS6 is going to be more powerful and likely more expensive to manufacture than the new Steam Machine from Valve, and the new Steam Machine from Valve costs over $1000 and is, at best, breaking even on every unit sold. Even if Sony manages to get somewhere between the price of the PS5 Pro and $1000, this is going to be way too much for most consumers in this dreadful economy.

As the aforementioned leaker points out, the alternative is not much better. Sure, Sony could try to wait its problems out, but in the meantime its problems could get worse. And by most forecasts, it looks like it’s going to do exactly that.

All of that said, remember to take everything above — the report and the speculation on top of it — with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. Only a handful of Sony executives know what the release plans for the PS6 are. It’s possible to piece things together through various inside sources, but this is not an official picture of Sony’s plans.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.