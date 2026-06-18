PS6 Release Date Update Provided by New Report

PlayStation fans have a new PS6 release date update, courtesy of a new report, and this new report reveals it’s still a ways off. As Valve is finding out right now with the Steam Machine, it’s a terrible time to release a video game console. Memory prices are through the roof because of AI. Competition for custom chips is at an all-time high as well. NAND prices remains voltatile. Combine all these manufacturing woes with a struggling global economy and runaway inflation eroding the purchasing power of consumers, and you have a very hostile market for new gaming hardware. To this end, it’s hard to imagine a PS6 being much cheaper than $1000 right now, and this is going to be way out of the price range of most consumers, and a hard sell when the differences between it and the PS5 are not particularly obvious. That said, perhaps it should come as no surprise that Sony may be preparing to try and wait all of this out.

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One of the biggest video game publishers in the world — Embracer — has published a new report meant to inform its investors. And in this report, it’s noted that the expectation is increasingly that there will be no PS6 in 2027, contrary to some previous reporting and the seven-year gap between PS4 and PS5. Rather, it’s now expected the Sony console won’t arrive until 2028, or maybe even 2029.

PS6 Delay the Right Move?

“Some analysts believe that Sony is now considering pushing back the debut of its next PlayStation console from 2027 to 2028 or even 2029,” reads the report in question.

With a global recession constantly looming and the full effects of the recent energy shock not expected to be fully felt until 2027, releasing next year seems off the table if the goal is to actually sell consoles. The problem is, the forecasts for 2028 or 2029 are not great either. It’s hard to see most of the current issues alleviated by then.

What’s working in favor of PlayStation is that there isn’t much demand for a PS6 currently, partially because it feels like the full power and capability of the PS5 hasn’t been unlocked, and because the tech returns of new consoles are so diminished at this point that new console generations are simply not as exciting as they used to be. Meanwhile, the PS5 has full market control and is crushing the Xbox Series X, and Nintendo just released the Switch 2, so it’s not going to have anything new for a long time. To this end, we fully expect Sony to delay the PS6 as much as possible, and it makes sense to do so.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or head over to the ComicBook Forum and participate in the video game conversations happening over there.