PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2026 Revealed

The next wave of free games coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of February 2026 have been revealed. Sony kicked off the new year with a bang by adding Need for Speed Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper to PS Plus. These games are all quite diverse in genre and playstyle, which means that there was something for everyone in this initial lineup. And while this trio of free games remains live on PS Plus for now, they’ll soon be replaced by a group of four games in mere days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Going live next week on February 3rd, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown. Undisputed actually leaked for PS Plus in advance of this announcement, which means that this news has confirmed the leak. All four games are going to be available on PS5, with Subnautica, Ultros, and Ace Combat 7 also being on PS4. As for how long they’ll be live, PS Plus subscribers will have until March 2nd to add them to their library.

About These New PS Plus Games

Undisputed is the marquee game of the month on PS Plus and is a relatively newer release. This boxing title only launched at the end of 2024 and comes from publisher Deep Silver. Reviews for Undisputed have been a bit mixed, which means that it’s hard to say whether or not the game will resonate with every PS Plus subscriber. It normally retails for $50, though, which means that PS Plus members are saving quite a bit of money by getting it for free.

Subnautica: Below Zero is then the follow-up to the hugely popular survival game Subnautica. Below Zero shifts the focus to an arctic environment and includes all new regions for players to explore. It also happens to be coming to PS Plus just before Subnautica 2 releases later in 2026.

Ultros is likely the most unknown quantity of the month on PS Plus but has also proven to be a hit with players. This sci-fi Metroidvania game features fast-paced combat and a gorgeous art style that should entice PS Plus subscribers. For those looking to check out an under-the-radar Metroidvania title, Ultros should scratch that itch.

Finally, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is being thrown in as a bonus game on PS Plus in February. The latest entry in the long-running jet fighter series launched in 2019 and was pretty well-received at the time. Like Below Zero, it’s joining PS Plus in advance of its sequel, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, which will launch this year.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!