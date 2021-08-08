Psychonauts 2 Has Gone Gold

✖

Psychonauts 2 developer Double Fine Productions has announced that the video game has officially gone gold. The title is scheduled to launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and Linux on August 25th, and with it having gone gold and there only being a few weeks to go, it seems unlikely that the date will shift at this point. As the name implies, Psychonauts 2 is a direct sequel to 2005's Psychonauts, and it sees protagonist Raz once again in the psychic thick of things.

In the video game industry, "going gold" essentially means that the title is at the stage where there is a definitive master copy upon which all other copies are based. Physically and digitally, it is ready for things like mass production, packaging, distribution, and so on. There's every possibility that there will be an online update for the title at release, of course, as such things have become increasingly common, but it marks a major milestone for development right before release.

It's been a long time coming, but Psychonauts 2 has officially gone GOLD. Enjoy the adventure on August 25th on @Xbox and play it Day One with @xboxgamepass! Pre-order here: https://t.co/XnDI6g0GRf ... and then pre-install immediately too! pic.twitter.com/2580Zu8dy4 — Double Fine (@DoubleFine) August 6, 2021

"Razputin Aquato, trained acrobat and powerful young psychic, has realized his life long dream of joining the international psychic espionage organization known as the Psychonauts," the official description of Psychonauts 2 from developer Double Fine Productions reads. "But these psychic super spies are in trouble. Their leader hasn't been the same since he was kidnapped, and what's worse, there's a mole hiding in headquarters. Raz must use his powers to stop the mole before they execute their secret plan--to bring the murderous psychic villain, Maligula, back from the dead!"

As noted above, Psychonauts 2 is scheduled to launch for the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and Linux on August 25th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming sequel right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Psychonauts 2 so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases later this month? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!