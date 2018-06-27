PUBG Event Pass Updated After Backlash

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ Event Pass is undergoing some changes after players responded negatively to how parts of it worked.

The Event Pass was unveiled just a few days ago with the first pass featuring the game’s newest map, Sanhok. A purchasable progression system was made available for PC players and allowed them to buy into an opportunity to level their way through the Event Pass while they unlock exclusive. It appeared to be PUBG’s answer to Fortnite’s Battle Pass, an optional purchase that follows the same structure with emotes, outfits, and more earnable as the season progressed.

Following the reveal of the Event Pass that’s only been available for a short time, PUBG Corp. said in a Steam post that it’s taken players’ feedback into consideration and is altering the way that it works.

“As we’ve said in the dev notes, the Event Pass was introduced to let players experience a different way to enjoy new PUBG content. Your feedback regarding the Event Pass has been extremely valuable to us, and we’re making some changes based on the feedback received.

The daily limit of experience is being increased to allow players to progress further each day while the minimum play time required to gain progress has been reduced. PUBG’s Event Pass changes come as just one part of the game’s latest patch notes, the Even Pass adjustments seen below.

PC Players: Live servers will enter maintenance for 3 hours starting at June 27 7pm PDT / June 28 4am CEST / June 28 11am KST. Once the maintenance is complete, Update #16 will be available to play. Read the patch notes below:https://t.co/buC1aIJWhm — PUBG Help (@PUBG_help) June 27, 2018

Event Pass: Sanhok

Event Pass system’s progression mechanisms have been adjusted. Daily XP Limit 80 → 120 Minimum play time required to count towards mission progress: 5 minutes → 2 minutes Minimum play time required to acquire XP: 5 minutes → 2.5 minutes Base play time XP payment is now granted in 2.5 minute intervals, instead of 5 minute intervals. Previously, 2 XP was granted every 5 minutes, now 1 XP is granted every 2.5 minutes.

For Duo or Squad games, mission progress is updated when your team wins the game, or when your whole team is eliminated.

‘Reach top 3 without killing anyone in Solos’ mission requirements have been changed. The mission now requires reaching top 3 with 2 kills or less.

The full patch notes that include the Event Pass changes along with crate tweaks and other improvements can be seen through PUBG Help’s tweet above.