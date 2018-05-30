PUBG Will Fix Xbox One Performance Issues

You would think that things would get better for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds on Xbox One after all these months of being on the market. But some players are reporting that things have gotten much worse.

A new update for the game came out last week, adding the much-anticipated Miramar desert map and fixing a few known issues within the game in the hopes of turning things around. But a few players have noted that the game looks worse than ever, citing frame-rate issues and other problems.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a result, Bluehole has responded over on the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds forums, noting that it’s looking into improving the game’s performance on the console though it will take a couple of weeks.

“Recently, many of you have experienced a significantly worse experience with certain aspects of PUBG‘s performance, especially when it comes to building load-in near the beginning of the match. Essentially, this is due to a side effect caused by the game’s new prediction-based level streaming feature,” the post notes.

“Prediction-based level streaming was introduced to improve the system’s overall performance in order to facilitate more advanced and optimized map loading.The new level streaming feature will be improved over the coming weeks, making it much better at prioritizing which areas to load in first as more data is accumulated. It will change the priority of the loading process, which will improve loading of the area where the player decides to land. This issue has a higher chance of occurring in Miramar than Erangel, in part because Miramar has more buildings (in compact areas). The prediction logic is being tuned to work more efficiently in these situations in particular.

“We’ve also removed the process of displaying half-loaded (Play-doh) buildings, as it used resources which slowed down the level streaming process. We believe that within a couple of weeks, world loading will have improved noticeably—and that the rate of overall improvements will increase going forward.

“Regarding crashes, we’re analyzing data to determine the exact reason for the increased instances of crashing that many players are reporting. We will continue working to improve stability and performance as our highest priority.

“While our development team are working to reduce instances of crashing and improve performance, team members from other parts of the development team will focus on fixing bugs which impact the core gameplay experience.”

We’ll let you know when these improvements go live so you can see if there’s a noticeable difference in gameplay. Here’s hoping it’s fixed sooner rather than later.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One and PC.