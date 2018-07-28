PUBG Creator Says the Game Has a “Very Low” Number of Cheaters

Cheating in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds might seem like a common enough occurrence that even those who don’t play often are aware of the controversy, but according to the game’s creator, the number of hackers out there manipulating the game is actually “very low.”

Modder and game creator Brendan Greene spoke to PCGamesN during the PUBG Global Invitational that’s going on right now to address the cheating situation that’s going on in his battle royale game. In a match where one out of 100 people are cheating or from what players might find on the game’s Steam forums, it might look like cheaters are running rampant in PUBG, but Greene said that’s not the case when you look at the information he has available to him.

“Internally I see the numbers and the situation is not as bad as you may think. The amount of hackers in the game is very low,” Greene told PCGamesN. “You might have bad luck experiencing hackers on a daily level, but the level is quite low. We’re rolling out new systems and client tech that should lock that number down even further. We want to provide a clean space for everyone to play in, especially if it’s to succeed as an esport.”

Past evidence has suggested that PUBG does indeed have a problem with a high number of cheaters, but perhaps that’s not the case anymore now that PUBG Corp. and Bluehole have been cracking down on the foul play. Back in April, PUBG hackers were arrested for altering the game’s code to add malicious files to other players’ computers. Before that, in January, more than 1 million PUBG cheaters were banned from the battle royale game according to BattlEye, the anti-cheat service that works on a variety of games including PUBG.

Region locking has also been a hot topic often brought up in conjunction with cheating, a decision which would in theory cut back on the number of games affected by cheaters. Greene’s against the idea with the game creator saying in the past that there are ways around region locking even if they did implement it.

Watch #PGI2018 directly on Twitter. 20 top professional PUBG teams from around the world will compete for $2 million in prizes and the ultimate PUBG bragging rights.https://t.co/HNbyLieeiP — PUBG (@PUBG) July 25, 2018

The PUBG Corp International that Greene mentioned is PUBG’s esports competition that’s going on right now, an esports testament to why cheating can’t persist in a game where players want to go pro. PUBG’s tournament is live right now, and you can check out the action above if you want to see battle royale at a professional level.