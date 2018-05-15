PUBG Mobile Gets Miramar Map

The mobile version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds now has a new map with Miramar being added to the game alongside other changes.

The official PUBG account for the mobile version tweeted out the news early on May 15 that the new update was available with a quick checklist of the key features and changes that are included. Miramar takes priority as the most important change included in the mobile patch since it means that players have one more map to play on while the start of Season 2 and more were also highlighted in the tweet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Welcome to #PUBGMOBILE050. ✔️ Miramar Map

✔️ Season 2

✔️ Progress Missions

✔️ Secret Stash

✔️ Local Quick Teams

✔️ Region System! Have fun. pic.twitter.com/yllpxezva7 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 15, 2018

Over on Reddit, Tencent also shared the full patch notes for PUBG Mobile’s 0.5.0 update that included the new map as well as everything that’s been improved in the update. Those full notes with all the new features and bugfixes can all be found below:

What’s New:

Desert map (“Miramar”) is now available for selection. See if you can find the new vehicles and weapons!

New Progress Mission: collect progress rewards when you reach new levels, then take on new missions. – Added weekly Activity missions: earn rewards based on your Activity.

Added local quick team feature: enter a 6-digit code to team up with friends that are next to you.

Added Synergy and Connections: interact with your friends in-game to raise Synergy, then build Connections when your Synergy is high enough.

Added Regions: now you can choose your region and flag.

Added language-specific chat channels: there is now an additional channel based on the language of your choice. – Added more avatars.

Now you can collect rewards for every new tier reached in Season 2.

Added a Shop, where you can preview and purchase new outfits and items.

Added a Secret Stash, where you can purchase special discounted items.

Improvements:

Spectator mode smoothness improved.

Striking sounds and effects added to melee combat.

Parachute camera smoothness improved.

Initial parachute speed increased to match the PC version.

Improved climbing check during running.

Picture styles now available on all devices.

Added sound effects for breaking doors.

Improved display of personal information and results.

Improved team invitation flow.

Of course, even if you’re not a fan of playing games on smaller mobile screens, you can still play the mobile version of PUBG elsewhere. An official emulator was recently announced by Tencent that allows players to play the mobile version against other emulator users on the PC, so you can check out the changes from there if that’s more your speed.