4 EA Games Are Free to Download on Xbox for Limited Time

Four different EA games are free to download and play, for a limited time, on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, if you have an active Xbox Game Pass subscription, you have an additional three EA games that can be downloaded for free. None of the games is free to keep, though. The entirety of each game is accessible and free to download, but only until the end of January 18.

The four EA games that are currently free to download and play for all Xbox users, with no subscription to XGP needed, are the following titles: EA Sports FC 26, College Football 26, Madden NFL 26, and NHL 26, aka all of last year’s major EA Sports releases. If you don’t like sports games, then there is obviously nothing here for you, but if you do, this is a great opportunity to dabble in all of them and determine if any warrant a full purchase. Meanwhile, if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, you get free access to not just every EA game above, but the following three additional EA games as well: F1 25, UFC 5, and PGA Tour.

EA Game Sale on Xbox Store

For all on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One (where applicable) interested in redeeming any of these free downloads, you should also know that each is also on sale, in case any grab you and you want to continue after the aforementioned deadline. To this end, on the Microsoft Store, EA Sports FC 26 is $27.99, Madden NFL 26 is $62.99, EA Sports College Football is $62.99, NHL 26 is $27.99, F1 25 is $34.99, UFC 5 is $62.99, and EA Sports PGA Tour is $10.49. All of these deals end at the same time the free period ends, which is at the start of January 19.

It is worth noting that some of the games above are available via EA Play, which itself is included with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, so some Xbox users may already have free access to some of these games. That said, some of the EA games aren’t, so this is effectively the first time they have ever been available to download for free.

