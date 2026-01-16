New LEGO Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Set Revealed (Here’s How to Pre-Order It Right Now)

If there’s one thing LEGO fans love, it’s a new collab set featuring a beloved IP. And in recent years, LEGO has certainly delivered on that front, with sets for fans of everything from Fortnite to Ikea. Now in 2026, the iconic brand is treating us to some more great video game collab sets. Just recently, the first-ever Pokemon LEGO sets went up for pre-order. Now, LEGO and Nintendo have unveiled another exciting collaboration: a brand-new The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time LEGO set.

The newly unveiled Legend of Zelda LEGO set pays homage to the final climactic showdown between Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganon, as it plays out in the N64 era release, Ocarina of Time. The set, officially called The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle, captures a moment right in the middle of the action. The set features 1,003 pieces and is best suited for ages 18+. Though The Final Battle LEGO x The Legend of Zelda set won’t be available in stores until March 1st, it’s up for pre-order from the LEGO website starting January 16th.

New The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time LEGO Set Now Available to Pre-Order

Unveiled today, the new Ocarina of Time LEGO Set is already up for pre-order. And if you loved this N64 classic as much as I did, you might want to secure yours now. The set comes with mini-figs of Link, Princess Zelda, and Ganondorf, with a large Ganon figure and a tiny transparent piece to represent the controversial fairy, Navi. In all, it makes for a stunning display that will be a fine collectible after you’ve enjoyed the fun of putting it together.

Image courtesy of LEGO and Nintendo

Along with the essential Legend of Zelda characters, you’ll also see the Master Sword and Hylian shield, wielded by our beloved silent hero. And of course, the Triforce is on full display, along with Zelda’s own light-based powers.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle Product Details

Image courtesy of LEGO and Nintendo

If you want the full breakdown, here are the exact product specifications for this new Ocarina of Time – The Final Battle LEGO set:

Suggested Age: 18+

18+ Pieces & Size: 1,003 pieces, measures over 6.5 in. (17 cm) high, 11 in. (29 cm) wide, and 7 in. (18 cm) deep

1,003 pieces, measures over 6.5 in. (17 cm) high, 11 in. (29 cm) wide, and 7 in. (18 cm) deep Special Features: Push-button lid mechanism that opens the depths to reveal Ganondorf, ready for battle

Push-button lid mechanism that opens the depths to reveal Ganondorf, ready for battle Build Details: Full support for the LEGO Builder app

If that sounds good to you, you can pre-order the Ocarina of Time LEGO set from the official LEGO website for $129.99 starting today, January 16th. There is a limit of 3 per customer, with items expected to ship on March 1st, 2026.

This is just the latest of many great The Legend of Zelda and Nintendo LEGO collabs in recent years. To see the full lineup of options available, including the Legend of Zelda – Great Deku Tree set, you can check out the LEGO website.

