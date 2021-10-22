PUBG: New State Release Date Announced

PUBG Studios and Krafton have today revealed the release date for PUBG: New State, which is a futuristic take on the battle royale genre that PUBG has been known for in the past. At launch, this pseudo-sequel will only be coming to mobile devices, specifically on iOS and Android devices. And while that might be disappointing to those who would prefer to experience it on consoles and PC, PUBG Studios has claimed that it will feature gameplay systems that are “on par with what’s found in the PC version of PUBG: Battlegrounds.”

Revealed in a new live stream that took place this morning, it was revealed that PUBG: New State will officially be releasing next month on November 11. The game’s launch is set to transpire in 200 countries around the globe on this date, which means it will immediately be open to a massive audience. Prior to release, however, PUBG: New State will be going through one final technical test in a handful of countries a week from today on October 29. This test will then continue through October 30th and will help PUBG Studios finalize the game before formally releasing it a few weeks later.

“PUBG: New State inherits the core of the PUBG IP and will have a competitiveness in and of itself on the global market,” said CH Kim, the CEO of Krafton in an accompanying press release today. “Krafton will continue to produce games that will be enjoyed by players across the world. We’re committed to offering an expanded experience based on the belief that games will become the most powerful type of media.”

Speaking more to PUBG: New State and its future, those at PUBG Studios also confirmed today that the game will very much be supported heavily after it first releases. While specifics on what this future content might look like weren’t offered up in great detail, it was said that gameplay will continue to be refined and new content will show up over time. Additionally, New State will also work on a seasonal format, much as we have come to expect from other PUBG titles in the past.

Are you interested in PUBG: New State yourself? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.