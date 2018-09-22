PUBG Previews Major Changes Coming Next Month, More on Ranking

Big changes are ahead for Steam PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players as the team preps for the arrival of Ranked play in addition to a ton of new bug fixes and optimization fixes.

Bluehole Inc took to the game’s Steam page to outline the update that just dropped on test serves as they prepare to launch it for the full game in October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Strap on that level 3 helmet, cause the competition on the battlegrounds just got a little more fierce,” boasts the latest blog post. “Update 22 is bringing a long-awaited Ranking system to PUBG, allowing you to put everything you’ve learned to the test as you climb the ranks. More information on this new system is coming soon!”

Server/region will now be decided automatically depending on the player’s local region

If you group with a player from another region, matchmaking will automatically decide the best region to play on

Implemented Rank System

There are 8 total ranks

Rank will be assigned based on Rank Points earned

To earn your first rank, you will need to play 10 provisional matches

Rank promotion / demotion will be decided by total rank points as indicated in the chart above

Statistics Page Renewal

Improved the UI of the Career and Leaderboard screens

Career

Improved UI to show rank, KDA, Avg. damage, etc. more clearly.

Leaderboard

Will display up to 100 ranks

FIX PUBG continues on as well with their new initiative to make the game the one battle royale fans deserve. There are tons of bug fixes on the way from texture issues, to character movement. You can check out the detailed list of specific bug fixes here with a brief outline of other changes below:

Map selection is back once again, allowing you to select which maps you want to play on

You can select Quick Join or select maps individually

Quick Join function puts you in the first available game, regardless of map

Skin Trade Up:

We’ve added a Skin Trade Up system where you can trade in items for those of a higher tier

You can trade up multiple same-tier items and BP into one next-tier skin item

Trade up requires ten items, and the maximum tier you can get is up to rare(blue) while the system is in testing. We’ll look to open up the system further once we’re satisfied with the balance of the system but please note that any BP costs associated with this system may change.

The required BP amount is different depending on the tier of items being traded up. You will not be able to initiate the trade without all required items

Misc bug fixes:

Fixed the issue where players could sometimes climb stairs much faster while moving diagonally next to the wall.

Fixed the issue where a downed players’ character model would sometimes penetrate walls.

Fixed the issue where players could hold weapons while moving close to rocks while underwater.

Fixed the issue where characters would look like they were sliding while standing up if they took out a weapon and stood up at the same time.

Fixed the issue where a player appeared to slide when standing up or moving while going prone before landing from a certain height.

Fixed the issue where Flashbang and Molotov stun and on fire animations could be cancelled when repeatedly crouching/standing up/prone/or equipping a weapon.

Fixed an issue where the player UI sometimes disappeared in the observer’s view.

Fixed the issue where ADS worked unreliably when ADSing right after equipping a weapon.

Fixed the issue where a player sometimes received collision damage from a motorcycle when another player picked up the motorcycle.

Fixed an issue where a character would sometimes rotate even though its feet are fixed when the screen is rotated more than 180 degrees left or right.

Fixed the issue where a player’s motion was sometimes shown as scoping when taking steps next to a wall.

Fixed the issue where characters could vault over other characters when positioned at certain heights.

Fixed the issue where a player would sometimes clip through the floor of a building when disembarking a motorcycle.

Fixed the issue where a player could be reported multiple times by playing the replay over and over.

Fixed the issue where a character’s HP bar was sometimes shown in the lobby after exiting the server replay.

Fixed the issue where a character’s animation would pop upward when getting close to the wheels of a buggy.

Fixed the issue of where a character’s animation would pop upward when crouching and standing up near a vehicle.

PUBG is now available on Xbox One and PC.