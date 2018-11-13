PUBG For PS4 Confirmed With ‘Uncharted’ and ‘Last of Us’ Exclusive Gear

Finally after so many leaks and rumors, the team over at PlayStation have officially announced that PlayerUnknown’s Undergrounds is bringing its battle royale experience to PlayStation 4 players next month!

“We’re excited to expand our PUBG service and introduce new communities to our Battle Royale game” said Changhan Kim, CEO, PUBG Corp. “PlayStation has developed an amazing community of passionate gamers and we can’t wait to join them this holiday season.”

The PlayStation 4 version will launch with three recognizable maps: Erangel, Miramar, and the tropical Sanhok. The new snow-capped map will also be making its way into the game this winter. The team added, “The game will include all major features like custom matches, ranked system, event mode, Trophies, and much, much more.”

According to the team at PUBG Corp, the exclusive items will include “Nathan Drake’s outfit from the Uncharted series and Ellie’s backpack from The Last of Us.” There will also be a few different options to pre-order before it makes its grand debut on December 7:

Looter’s Edition $30 USD / $38.99 CAD

Base Game

Survivor’s Edition $50 USD / $64.99 CAD

Base Game



Survivor Pass: Vikendi*



2,300 G-Coin Pack



20,000 BP

Champion’s Edition $60 USD / $77.99 CAD

Base Game



Survivor Pass: Vikendi*



6,000 G-Coin Pack



20,000 BP

Now thanks to the latest reveal, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available on Xbox One, PC, and soon-to-be on PlayStation 4. For more about the game itself:

“PUBG is a battle-royale shooter where 100 players drop into a map and fight for survival. It’s a game of life or death as you explore and loot the map for weapons and armor. Internet and PlayStation Plus are required to play on PS4. Be the last one standing to achieve the elusive Chicken Dinner – bragging rights included.”

Are you excited to see the battle royale experience that kick started the online game mode into infamy join the PlayStation line-up? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think about the latest announcement! Who knows, maybe they might further that reach even more and pull a Fortnite with a Nintendo Switch reveal!