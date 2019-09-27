PUBG Skin Gets Disabled After Players Find NSFW Bug

PUBG launched a new series of Halloween skins which is great news for anyone who wanted to dress up as some spooky skeletons or stylish skeletons. One of the skins has been disabled though which isn’t great news for anyone who wanted to live out their Wizard of Oz battle royale dreams by cosplaying as a lion. The Leo Jumpsuit as it’s called in PUBG was disabled not long after it was released, presumably because of a bug that placed the lion’s tale in quite the unfortunate position.

The Leo skin was one of several cosmetics added for Halloween as part of the game’s latest updates. Those skins seen in the video above brought to life some typical Halloween costumes, and regardless of which one you wanted most, the Leo Suit was an attractive option since it was available for BP.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After purchasing the skin though, some players noticed a peculiar bug. When dropping into a match, one would think that physics would take over and the lion’s tail would be flying behind him as he dropped into the map. It did the complete opposite by going right through the lion’s legs to make it appear as though the tail was instead a penis.

Once the bug was noticed by players and the developers alike, it was disabled by the PUBG team. It’s only “temporarily unavailable” which means that it should be coming back at some point. While the issue in question wasn’t named, players are pretty sure that it had something to do with the visual bug above. Those who spent their BP on the skin will be getting a refund.

Please be aware that the “Leo Jumpsuit” is temporarily unavailable for purchase as we work to resolve an issue related to this skin. Any players who have already purchased the skin will have their BP refunded. — PUBG Support (@PUBG_Support) September 25, 2019

This seems like quite the interesting bug if it was indeed an accident and not just some crude joke accidently left in the final version by someone who was making the skin, but either way, it seems like it’ll be fixed soon. In the meantime, you can check out the other Halloween skins in the video at the top which were released as part of the latest update. The update itself had a lot of changes to take note of with some of the most important ones seen here.