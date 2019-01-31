‘PUBG’ Hosting ‘Stunt Contest’ With Big Prizes To Celebrate Arrival of Vikendi Map

With the new Vikendi map finally available on PlayStation 4, the team behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds have decided to throw a little contest to celebrate- but mind you, you'll have to be pretty good with your stuntwork.

PUBG Corp detailed the giveaway here, but here's the gist of it. Essentially, you're being asked to create your own mind-blowing stunt reel, as you can see in the video above.

Here are the official rules, as stated on the page:

Drop in Vikendi, perform a stunt and record it using the PS4 Share button

Upload your recording to YouTube, or a Google Drive

Submit your PSN ID, and link to your video HERE

Now, there are video requirements that you have to follow, and we've listed them from the page as well:

Minimum duration: 10 seconds

Maximum duration: 60 seconds

File format: Any video format

There are also a few rules that have to be followed. For instance, the content has to be yours, and can't be stolen from other players. Also, you'll want to make sure you provide the right information in your profile or you can't win prizes; and only videos shared from a Google Drive and YouTube link will be accepted, and it has to be accessible. Oh, and don't bother including sensitive content or is against community policy, as it'll be turned away ASAP.

Now, what do you get for winning this contest? Well, the top ten players will walk away with a custom designed PlayStation 4 Pro console, designed by Nate Abell. You can see it below.

But you'll also score some in-game goodies for the trouble, including a pair of limited edition Vikendi sunglasses, as well as a matching snow beanie and snow sunglasses, which you can see below!

(Photo: PUBG Corp)

The contest has already begun; and you've got until February 7 at 7:00 AM PDT to win. So let's see what kind of stunts you can put together to impress the judges.

And remember, it's PUBG- this ain't amateur hour.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

What kind of crazy stunt would you want to do in the game? Let me know on Twitter at @TheDCD!