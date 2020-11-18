PUBG Update Rebalances an Entire Weapon Category

✖

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ latest update just landed on the live servers for the PC platform on Wednesday, and with that patch comes a lot of vehicle-focused changes as well as the rebalancing of an entire category of weapons. In addition to the new feature that’ll let drivers fire at enemies with certain weapons while controlling a vehicle, this update also takes a pass at all the sidearms with a closer look at certain weapons in that category. The update is scheduled to come to consoles on November 26th.

The patch notes for the part of the update that rebalances sidearms remain the same as they looked when the notes were first revealed now that the update is out, so don’t expect to see any changes there. All of the sidearms were adjusted with special attention paid to the revolvers and a couple of other weapons.

Update 9.2 is now on live servers! Drop in and check out the new vehicle, driver shooting mechanics, and more! pic.twitter.com/upFkuw3XHn — PUBG (@PUBG) November 18, 2020

You can find the full patch notes for that part of the patch below, and if you’re on the PC platform, you can check out the changes in-game now.

PUBG Update 9.2: Sidearm Rebalancing

All sidearms

Increased headshot damage multiplier: 2.0 → 2.1

Increased limb damage multiplier: 1.0 → 1.05

Decreased aim deviation multiplier (aiming is now more accurate) Increased laser sight deviation multiplier 0.3 → 0.5. This is to counter above mentioned change, making pistols more accurate in general but not totally dependent on laser sight. Increased prone stance deviation 0.6 → 0.8 (less accurate in prone)

Now you are able to move faster while aiming or in ADS mode. Increased aimed movement speed multiplier 1.8 → 2.0 Increased ADS movement speed multiplier 1.6 → 2.0

More accuracy while moving. Increased min reference velocity for movement deviation (speed at or below which movement deviation is not applied): 160 → 200 Increased movement ADS stabilization (decreased weapon sway caused by movement): Revolvers (R1895, R45): 0.2 → 0.9 Pistols: 0.2 → 0.8 Full-auto pistols (P18C, Skorpion): 0.2 → 0.7



Revolvers (R1895,R45)

Now, you can shoot more accurately while moving

Decreased movement deviation multiplier: 1.7 → 1.4

Increased min reference velocity for movement deviation (speed at or below which movement deviation is not applied): 160 → 250

R1895

Increased damage: 62 → 64

Increased ROF: 150 RPM → 300 RPM

Heavily decreased aim deviation (because it cannot attach laser sight, so it is more accurate by default): 1.5 → 0.6

Increased recoil anim speed

R45

Increased damage: 55 → 65

P92

Decreased damage: 35 → 34

Increased ROF: 444 RPM → 600 RPM

P1911

Increased damage: 41 → 42

Deagle

Increased ROF: 240 RPM → 300 RPM

Increased recoil animation speed to better match new ROF.

Sawed-off

Decreased base pattern scale: 1.45 → 1.2

Decreased choke spread scale (lower spread): 0.85 → 0.8

Increased damage multiplier at 15m: 0.5 → 0.55

Skorpion