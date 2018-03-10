PUBG Gets Snowy With Impressive Fan-Made Map

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has not only broken records since launch, but it also has an incredibly busy year ahead planned thanks to a recently revealed road map. We do know we are getting a new map, unfortunately it doesn’t look nearly as cool (pun intended) as the below fan-created snowcapped mountains terrain.

According to the fan-created map’s description on the official website, “Nordheim’s snow covered landscape consists of a contrast between lower elevation areas such as islands, farmland, and woodlands, and higher elevation areas such as mountain slopes, alpine peaks, and steep cliffs. Together these areas create an epic battleground that will put players’ skill, ingenuity, and decision-making to the test in order to make it out on top in this wintery warzone.”

You can see an overview of the map’s design in the image below:

The inspiration behind this map resides in ancient Norse mythology while still marrying accurately with today’s culture, technology, and overall infrastructure. The team put together some incredible shots such as the mountain sides, vehicles in motion, and even new gear that players could equip on this non-existent map. You can check out ALL of those, and we definitely recommend it because the detailing is absolutely stunning, right here on the creation’s site.

They even put together topographies that show off accurate elevation levels and more as well as accompanying 3D sketches. The major locations included in this creation are as follows:

The Airport On top of a mountain overlooking the rest of the map

Feskebyn A small rocky island

The Hotel A luxery hotel that is almost completely made of ice

Knugen Naval Base An underground military facility

Shipyard Frozen ships that hold a ton of loot

Skidorten A ski resort within the Nordheim valley

Saltstad A cozy local town

The Train Station At the base of the mountain peaks

Dromhack A sports arena that houses many popular hockey games



And tons of smaller locations such as a data center, an old church, glaciers, and tons more. The amount of detail that went into this fan project is incredible and game creator Greene would be a fool to ignore such a massive arena for the popular battle royale game.