‘PUBG’ Being Added to Xbox Game Pass

Today to kick-off X018, Microsoft announced that the popular battle-royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, is coming to Xbox Game Pass. Better yet, it’s coming in just two days.

That’s right, PUBG will be made available in Xbox Game Pass on November 12, meaning if you’re a subscriber to the Microsoft service, you’ll be able to play it for free rather than fork out $30.

For those that don’t know: Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service launched by Microsoft for Xbox One pitched as “Netflix for video games.”

The services grants users access to a catalog of games from a range of publishers for a single monthly subscription price.

Launched in June 2017, the service notably includes all first-party Microsoft games from launch, as well as a variety of big and small third-party games. PUBG is arguably the biggest get for the service yet though. You can read more about the title, below:

“PUBG is a battle royale shooter that pits 100 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing.”

To make the deal even sweeter, starting today, Xbox Game Pass can be had for just $1. This is a limited time special offer that gets you one month of the service for just 100 pennies.

Xbox Game Pass is a great service for those that play a lot of games each month and don’t want to spend a ton to do it. However, until now, it hasn’t had many great multiplayer games, so adding PUBG to the mix should do the service’s numbers well. Further, it should mean there will be a ton of new PUBG Xbox One players populating the servers very, very soon.

PUBG is available for PC and Xbox One, and is rumored to be coming to PS4 in December, though at the moment there has been no official announcement. Further, there’s no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is this enough for you to check out Xbox Game Pass? Is this an important addition for the service?