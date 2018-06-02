PUBG Patch on Xbox One Lets Players Report Team Killers

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds players on the Xbox One can now report others who are guilty of team killing thanks to a new update that released today.

The PUBG team recently announced plans to improve the Xbox One version of the game even further in an upcoming patch, specifically when it comes to performance and stability. That update is still coming following the letter from the developers that outlined some of what they wanted to improve, but in the meantime, another update is here with another wave of changes.

“Recently we shared a dev letter that gave a preview of some upcoming performance improvements we’ll be implementing in PUBG for Xbox One,” the latest PUBG patch notes began. “We’ll need time to deliver on all of those improvements, but in the meantime we’ve got a small patch here with some bug fixes, improvements to Miramar, and a new teamkiller reporting function.”

Including a variety of performance improvements as well as the player reporting changes mentioned above, the full patch notes for the Xbox One’s PUBG patch can be read below as well as through the official post from the PUBG team.

Optimization/Stability

Prediction based level streaming has improved.

Elastic accuracy control for character has improved.

We introduced some back-end changes to prepare for an upcoming feature and in some cases, the game would try to interact with this unfinished feature, causing the game to crash. This has been removed.

Player Reporting

You will now be able to report a team kill. If you get killed by a teammate, simply… Press the Y button when the result is shown to expose the report pop-up Press the A button to report Check whether the “report competed” message is shown on the bottom of the screen If it wasn’t a team kill, the report button won’t appear



Miramar

Improvements were made mainly in the northern part of Miramar to make it a more appealing area.

The Oasis in the northern area of the map has expanded.

We’ve added more car spawning positions to facilitate easy travel into and out of the area.

Certain problematic terrain elements (which caused weird collisions or movement) have been fixed for a smoother driving experience

We’ve added extra farming points to loot in the map.

We’ve added more objects like trees and rocks in the northern part of Miramar to provide some additional options for cover.

The interiors of certain buildings have been simplified

Bugfixes