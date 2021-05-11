QuakeCon 2021 Reveals Dates for Digital-Only Event

✖

Bethesda Softworks and ZeniMax Media today announced that QuakeCon 2021 will return this coming August as a digital-only event. Specifically, the event will take place August 19th through August 21st, but beyond that, there are no specific details on just what the digital-only event might look like or include. Typically, QuakeCon serves as a way for the various ZeniMax studios like id Software to show off what they are currently working on and make various announcements.

"We can’t wait to get back to Dallas with our QuakeCon family, but for the continued safety of our staff, the volunteers, and the community, this year’s QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event," today's QuakeCon 2021 announcement reads. "We’ll have all the Peace, Love, and Rockets – remotely – August 19-21." You can check it out for yourself below:

We can’t wait to get back to Dallas with our QuakeCon family, but for the continued safety of our staff, the volunteers, and the community, this year’s QuakeCon will once again be a digital-only event. We’ll have all the Peace, Love, and Rockets – remotely – August 19-21. pic.twitter.com/8EaM7EY5Sv — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) May 11, 2021

As the world continues to be caught up in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, conventions and events that have traditionally been in-person in nature have largely announced that digital or virtual events will continue to take place this year instead. Notably, E3 2021 is also completely virtual once again. It is unclear when or if these sorts of physical conventions will return, but it seems more likely than not that there will be an overall increase of in-person events beginning in 2022 at the absolute earliest considering the backlash the few physical events announced for this year -- like San Diego Comic-Con in November -- have received after their announcements.

As noted above, QuakeCon 2021 is set to take place August 19th through August 21st and will be a digital-only event. More information about the upcoming digital convention is expected to be announced next month. You can check out all of our previous coverage of QuakeCon right here.

What do you think about QuakeCon 2021 returning as a digital-only event? Are you excited to see what sort of announcements that might be made during the convention? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!