Quest’s End Whiskey’s Next Dungeons & Dragons Class Blend Will Be Available Soon

Quest’s End is set to release their next Dungeons & Dragons-inspired whiskey blend, which this time will imbue its drinkers with the charisma and power of an otherworldly patron, this time bottling the essence of the Warlock class. The newest limited edition whiskey is blended by Find Familiar’s Master Blender Ale Ochoa and is said to contain hints of citrus and tropical fruit, savory notes of oak, and brininess and spice, each a reflection of a piece of the Warlock for which the whiskey is created to represent.

In this case, Quest’s End Warlock embodies the character of Heartless Haig Tanaris, “a made pirate whose tumultuous tale surfaces in part three of our original fantasy saga Dawn of the Unbound Gods.” Quest’s End also created a video to market the upcoming blend, which caption describes its place in the overall collection:

“Assemble your party for Quest’s End Warlock! This limited-edition whiskey explores the arcana of the Warlock, a character class whose rapacity demands a spirit of unfathomable depth and enthralling flavor. Over the last year, our collectible whiskeys for discerning adventurers have been winning hearts, minds, and awards, and as a result they’ve been selling out faster than a warlock casts an Eldritch blast!”

Each bottle will come numbered and includes a beautifully printed chapter by fantasy scribe Kate Welch with all-original artwork from Tyler Jacobson. Quest’s End Warlock is available for public sale July 25th, but you can sign up on their website now to receive early access to purchase a bottle on July 23rd.

Quest’s End is a brand of Find Familiar Spirits, the brainchild of actor/gaming entrepreneur Matthew Lillard, screenwriter Justin Ware, and Blue Run Spirits co-founder Tim Sparapani. Quest’s End provides gamers with curated potables to experience in real life at their own table, and has previously released blends for the Paladin and Rogue Dungeons & Dragons classes, both of which are sold out in the Quest’s End Mercantile section of the website, as well as partnering to create a blend for Critical Role. Speaking with ComicBook last year when the company was first announced, Lillard informed us that the first four blends Quest’s End had planned for a Dungeons & Dragons-inspired collection were for Paladin, Rogue, Warlock, and Dragon…so we know something epic is still to come in the future