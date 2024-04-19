Critical Role Gets a Whiskey With Quest's End

Critical Role and Quest's End Whiskey have teamed to bring a Critical Role inspired whiskey for a limited time online. The premiere spirit, called Sandkheg's Hide, will be available exclusively online for three weeks upon release, with a presale starting April 30th at 9am PT, lasting 48 hours. If you preregister for updates and presale access you'll also be entered for a chance to win a virtual tasting with Matthew Lillard, master blender Ale Ochoa and the whole Sandkheg's Hide team.

About The Whiskey

The description for Sandkheg's Hide, which will cost you $99.99 USD if you want to have it at a future game night, reads:

"It's a taste of Exandria, the first of its kind. In Vox Machina, Campaign 1 of Critical Role's legendary streaming series, the goliath barbarian/fighter Grog Strongjaw famously buys two bottles of Sandkheg's Hide, a 'fierce' alcoholic beverage produced in the deserts of Marquet from the bile of the sandkheg (chitinous behemoths with a penchant for devouring anyone who loses their way in the sand). In the show, this legendary concoction is perilously potent – but fear not, our homage to this beastly libation is a custom-blended small-batch bourbon (with just a little bit of edge)."

Every bottle of Sandkheg's Hide includes some extras in addition to the bottle, including the original alchemist's "found" journal, map, and the story of the whiskey's inception by fantasy writer Jasmine Bhullar, artist Tyler Walpole and cartographer Deven Rue.

Quest's End master blender Ochoa created Sandkheg's Hide with the interpretation of a whiskey with base notes of baked apple, brown spice, shortbread cookie, and oak. The website for the whiskey also notes that the blend is a "4+ year aged whiskey blend is cask-finished to bring out herbaceous notes, dried red fruit, and a hint of smoke."

You can sign up for updates on the whiskey's release and the chance to win mentioned above here.

Quest's End

If you're not already familiar with Quest's End, it is brand of Find Familiar Spirits which is the brainchild actor/gaming entrepreneur Matthew Lillard, screenwriter Justin Ware, and Blue Run Spirits co-founder Tim Sparapani, providing gamers and fantasy fans with curated potables to experience in real life at their own table. The company has over 100 reviews already that are overwhelmingly positive, equating to 4.8 out of 5 stars. Notable reviews from their website range from an exciting "The flavor stirs the embers of my forge," a more straightforward "Awesome packaging. Intriguing story. Great whiskey," and more.

If you yourself are intrigued by Quest's End and what they have to offer, the company currently has their Rogue blend available for purchase (though the website notes it's going quickly). Quest's End previously released a Paladin blend, so additional classes featured across Dungeons & Dragons are likely to come in the future.

Sandkheg's Hide sounds like the perfect whiskey to pair with dessert as you and your fellow adventurers reach the end of a session, but really...when can you go wrong with a flavor combination like that? Will you be picking up a bottle for yourself? Chat with us about it on X!