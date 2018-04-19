Radical Heights’ First Update Arrives for Latest Battle Royale Title

The latest title, and entry into the Battle Royale niche, by the Lawbreakers crew, Radical Heights, has just seen its first update and it includes a ton of fixes for the 80s online game as well as a few new surprises.

“It’s only been a little over a week since Radical Heights launched into X-TREME Early Access, and it has been a busy but very exciting time,” noted one Boss Key developer. “The Boss Key team has been working hard on reviewing and implementing your feedback along with some improvements and fun additions of our own.”

A few new bike tricks, more movement control in-game, different character customization items, and more are all included. And it wouldn’t be an online game if anti-cheat measures weren’t addressed somewhere in the patch notes:

General

*NEW* Kill card customization options added for borders, backgrounds and icons!

Kill card customization options added for borders, backgrounds and icons! *NEW* Cosmetics added to the world and prize room, find them in game to unlock their in-game cash prices!

Cosmetics added to the world and prize room, find them in game to unlock their in-game cash prices! Performance improvements across the board! Players should see a good increase in FPS.

South American Servers added!

End Of Match Screen updates Now displays kills Layout changed to be able to view the action while End Of Match screen is active

Additional anti-cheat measures implemented.

Invisible collision, missing collision, floating building/fences etc fixed around the world.

Improved loot drops throughout the world.

Various inventory fixes.

Improvements to game show event announcer VO.

Various audio fixes for death and end of match.

Audio tuning to increase important sounds (footsteps), and lower others (announcer).

You can now press escape to get out of the inventory and map!

Fixed Showcase Shootout locations where contestants couldn’t easily reach each other.

Fixed Game Show events spawning in inaccessible locations (Spin To Win in rocks or houses for examples).

You can now rebind “Cycle Next Weapon” and “Cycle Previous Weapon”

Equip button now works on the recently discovered and featured tab.

Chinese and Japanese localization is now working properly (although still missing some localized text).

Fixed for various locations where loot was spawning in the ground.

Duos

Duo partners now win together! Dead teammates will not receive the double cash bonus for winning.

Fixed bug where you would go to down state even when your duo partner is already down.

Fixed bug where only the final killer in a duo would see victory celebration.

Players who exit the game now drop their loot and cash.

Fixed bug where you could shoot from downed state.

BMX Bikes

BMX bikes should spin out of control less frequently.

You now have air control on bikes and can do back flips and spins (or just go for that perfect landing).

If you mess up on the BMX and land on your face, you’ll get knocked off of the bike now.

Gameplay

*NEW* You can now dive through large glass windows!

You can now dive through large glass windows! *NEW* Added a quick melee option, no more switching to fists to bash cash registers! You may need to reset your key binding to default to get this to work properly!

Added a quick melee option, no more switching to fists to bash cash registers! Armor is now correctly colored to reflect its tier.

Fixed bug that caused certain weapons to never roll gold tier – impacts python, m16, ak74u, m14, and m12.

Fixed bug with damage falloff causing close range damage to be reduced, mostly impacts pistols.

Fixed bug where dancing would unload your weapon.

Fixed bug where ammo in your clip sometimes wouldn’t drop on death.

Fixed zipline and trampoline stuttering/lag.

Fixed bug where you could get stuck in OTS camera.

Fixed ragdolls playing footstep sounds.

Fixed issues with Spin to Win machines clipping into rocks and buildings.

Improved the interact detection for activating Spin to Win machines.

Added logic so Spin to Win machines won’t spawn right next to one another.

Fixed bug where some Token Arcade burgers could not be picked up.

Weapons/Gear

*NEW WEAPON*: FAL Rifle

Noisemaker: improved randomization for maximal fakeouts.

All pistols increased range.

Lever 1 armor vending cost increased.

Level 2 armor protection increased.

Level 4 armor protection increased.

Armor models now visually lay on top of Puffy Vest cosmetic items.

Aug reduced damage.

REX reduced throw speed.

REX damage increased.

Frag reduced throw speed.

Smoke reduced throw speed.

Uzi vending cost increased.

Python vending cost increased.

Python damage increased.

Rockets damage increased.

Radical Heights is available now as an Early Access game on Steam for PC players.