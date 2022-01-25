Rainbow Six Extraction Reveals New Buddy Pass Update

Ubisoft has revealed that it will soon be making a new alteration to the Buddy Pass in Rainbow Six Extraction. When the latest entry in the Rainbow Six series released just last week, the game came with a “Buddy Pass” that players who purchased Extraction could give to their friends. Now, Ubisoft has said that it will be giving this feature to anyone who plays Extraction, clearly in the pursuit of growing the game even larger.

Ubisoft took to social media recently to reveal that the Buddy Pass system in Rainbow Six Extraction will soon be available to all players starting in only a few short days. “We’re happy to announce that the Rainbow Six Extraction Buddy Pass will be available for all players on Thursday, January 27, at 10am EST/7am PT!” Ubisoft said in its statement. “Invite two friends to your squad for free for 14 days and continued the fight against the parasite!”

An update regarding Buddy Pass. pic.twitter.com/4IdvGcWDUx — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) January 24, 2022

As a whole, this move on Ubisoft’s part makes quite a bit of sense given how Rainbow Six Extraction is meant to be played. Since Extraction is highly-focused around teamwork and co-op gameplay, it seems logical for Ubisoft to want players to bring their friends into the fold to play the title as well. For Ubisoft to make Rainbow Six Extraction more accessible in this manner, it stands to reason that sales for the game could also end up increasing over time.

If you still haven’t played Rainbow Six Extraction for yourself, the game is now available to pick up on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Conversely, it’s also downloadable via Xbox Game Pass for those who are subscribed to Microsoft’s gaming platform.

Have you played Rainbow Six Extraction for yourself yet? And if so, what are your thoughts on this Buddy Pass system that Ubisoft has implemented with the game? Let me know either down in the comments or you can message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.