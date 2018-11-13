‘Rainbow Six Siege’: First Look At Operation Wind Bastion’s Two Newest Operators

Ubisoft continues to tease new information about the upcoming Operation Wind Bastion soon to Rainbow Six Siege and today the studio revealed what we have to look forward to with the new operators.

The first operator, officially revealed on the game’s blog, is Jalal “Kaid” El Fassi – the “Traditionalist.” According to Ubisoft, “Early in his career with the Royal Moroccan Gendarmerie, he demonstrated natural leadership skills which later led to his promotion as Captain. When the reputable Kasbah Sehkra Mania required a new successor, all eyes turned to Kaid to guide the future of Moroccan Special Forces. The stoic and imposing leader became the 8th Commander at the country’s famed Fortress.”

He has a strict code and is not one to take his leadership role lightly. Kaid, through the years, became known for his code and how he leads by example. His style even earned The Fortress accolades due to his glowing reputation.

For those under his care, they will learn what it means to become their own ideal. Ubisoft added, “He teaches all incoming soldiers to be self-reliant. This is a skill that his former graduate and the new Attacker on Rainbow Six has taken to heart. Often labelled a “traditionalist”, Kaid firmly believes that over-reliance on technology can be an Operator’s downfall. He’s curious to see how many of Rainbow’s specialists can adapt on the field without high tech assistance. However, protecting the Fortress is his top priority and his spider-inspired gadget can complement his security systems. Kaid’s “Rtila” Electroclaw can electrify reinforced walls and hatches, barbed wire, and deployable shields.”

Kaid is the epitome of dedication, of honor, and of loyalty. He is a true star to the Moroccan military and players will be able to learn more of him during the Rainbow Six Siege full reveal for Operation Wind Bastion on November 17th.

There was also a leak on Reddit concerning Kaid’s counter, Nomad.

We’ll be able to see soon enough everything that Operation Wind Bastion has to offer players during the livestream taking place on November 17th and 18th. Need to catch up on previous reveals, leaks, and teases for the new season? Check out our previous coverage here.