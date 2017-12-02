Rainbow Six Siege: New Developer Video Shows The Making Of ‘White Noise’

In a recent developer update video, Ubisoft discusses with fans exactly what went into the making of Rainbow Six: Siege’s White Noise’s new maps, new operators, and all of the changes coming with the new seasons.

The below video allows fans to hear directly from the developers themselves what went into the creative process of the new elements. The commentary is helpful, at times funny, and very interesting for those anticipating the next step for the online shooter.

White Noise is a Korean-inspired expansion that will allow players to experience three new characters with varying skillsets. Pair that with the new narrative, new map among the Seoul skyline, and the new weapon drops – it’s a good time to be a Siege player. Below is a brief description of White Noise according to Ubisoft:

“Operation White Noise is taking Rainbow Six Siege to South Korea, where a new map called Tower will test your tolerance for heights and three new Operators – Dokkaebi, Vigil, and Zofia – will put new gadgets into play. We’ve got some gameplay footage of all three in action as well as tips to help you get started.

At the break of dawn, the city awakens in a haze of untold dreams and routines to follow. Cars flow through the grid, halting now and then at the mercy of traffic. Soft morning light reflects off the windows on modern buildings, all designed to expectation and made tall by collective ambition. Snowflakes flutter down on the bustling metropolis. It’s business as usual until day turns into night when the streets take on their second identity and neon colors emerge from stacked billboard ads. A helicopter surveys the area, free from the restraints of the grid, rising above office buildings of tech giants. It finds the highest helipad on the tallest tower. Somewhere inside the tower, a breaching charge detonates.

Descend on Mok Myeok, a staggering communications and observation tower in Seoul, South Korea. The tower brushes the clouds and overlooks the entire cityscape, a marvel of futuristic construction. Inside, traditional Korean architecture meets contemporary style: Tea rooms and lounges furnished in wood and homespun motifs, and bright and sleek modern offices. Art Director Gregory Fromenteau explained, “We are always looking to have contrast in the maps. Modern and old school, the duality of styles.”