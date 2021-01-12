Rainbow Six Siege Teases Reveal During Upcoming Stream

✖

Ubisoft often ties Rainbow Six Siege’s reveals to larger events, and it’s doing the same again on Tuesday with a reveal planned for an upcoming stream. Instead of making a reveal during one of its esports events where it typically unveils new Operators and Operations, it’s working with Nvidia for the reveal that’ll be presented in a “special broadcast event.” The Nvidia stream featuring Rainbow Six Siege is scheduled to go live at 9 a.m. PST on Tuesday.

No details about what’s supposed to be shown during the stream have been given, but seeing how it’s Nvidia that Ubisoft is working with, it’s likely to be some sort of reveal about something that’ll improve Rainbow Six Siege’s graphics. Whether that’s a new product entirely or Rainbow Six Siege getting support for a type of tech it didn’t utilize previously remains to be seen.

Tune in tomorrow for a Rainbow Six Siege reveal during the GeForce RTX: Game On special broadcast event 👀 — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) January 11, 2021

Nvidia’s teaser for the event simply says “Join us as we unveil the latest innovations in gaming and graphics,” so it’s probably best to not get hopes up for some huge gameplay reveal. The Nvidia stream could very well show off both graphics improvements and some new content at the same time, but it’s more likely we’ll see the former from the GeForce RTX: Game On stream.

News on the Rainbow Six Siege front has been quiet since the start of the new year, so whatever is to be revealed during the Nvidia stream will be the first announcement in a while. Rainbow Six Siege introduced things like the latest Operation called “Operation Neon Dawn” before the end of 2020 and hasn’t yet teased another Operation. The game also unveiled a reputation system meant to keep track of how players presented themselves in online games so that they knew what they needed to work on and other players would know what to expect from them.

For those who got the new PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X or Series S, the next-gen version of Rainbow Six Siege is also now available. Whatever’s to be revealed in the stream will likely deal only with the PC version if it is indeed related to graphics alone, but those on the newer consoles at least have some improvements to look forward to now every time they fire up the game.

Nvidia’s stream with its Rainbow Six Siege reveal is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PST.