Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Para Bellum Reveal Video Shows Off New Map and Operator Gadgets

Rainbow Six Siege is preparing to kick off the second season of Year 3 content with Operation Para Bellum this June. This morning, Ubisoft officially revealed the new map, new operators, and new gadgets with a video that you won’t want to miss. Take a look at everything new coming to the game, and try to wrap your head around both of these new gadgets which will undoubtedly get called unfair or OP by players when they arrive.

We’ll get to our new operators and their gadgets in a moment, but the video opens up with a great look at our new map, which all players will have access to regardless of whether they choose to unlock the new operators. Villa is a the new map, and it’s a beautiful mansion that sprawls across the Italian countryside.

“Players will arrive at Villa during a key moment,” Ubisoft exaplains. “Vinciguerras are burning documents and transporting their holdings before the big raid. But they’ve got wind of Operation Para Bellum and fled, leaving everything in disarray with vital information ready for the taking.”

Both of the new operators, Alibi and Maestro, have incredibly useful gadgets for you to tinker with. Alibi can place up to three holographic clones of herself at any point on the map. These projections will stand stationary, but look quite solid to the untrained eye. Shooting a hologram will mark you to the enemy team for several seconds. Holograms have a clearly-visible mechanical base at the bottom, but that won’t always be easily detected when the hologram is placed in front of a window or barrier.

Maestro can deploy an incredibly versatile camera called the “evil eye” on walls or surfaces. This bad boy can be used as a camera, can see through smoke, and can also shoot lasers at enemies. It’s also freaking bullet-proof, which means that you’ll have to destroy it with a hammer, with explosives, or by tearing down the surface it’s mounted on. The evil eye is also vulnerable to gunfire while shooting lasers, so keep a sharp eye open for your chance to strike!

By the way, in case you missed it, the Operation Para Bellum gameplay video above had a slick little Assassin’s Creed Easter egg. Did you catch it? Around the seven-second mark you can see a fountain on the new Villa map boasts the Assassin’s Creed logo. It’s only there for a brief moment, so if you blinked, you might have missed it!

Operation Para Bellum drops in June. Stay tuned for all of the latest!