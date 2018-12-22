Get ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ For a Whopping 70% Off for a Limited Time

Ubisoft is getting into the holiday spirit with their highly popular Rainbow Six Siege online game. From now until various points in January, gamers can get the tactical shooter for a whopping 70% off on various platforms! Whether you’re buying for yourself or as a gift, it’s a good time to scoop up a copy to see what all the craze is about.

Looking to scoop up a cheap copy? Here’s what you need to know:

Ubisoft STORE (12/17/18 – 1/5/19)

Get the complete edition for 70% Off!

PlayStation Store Discounts (12/18/18 – 1/1/19)

PSN PLUS Users get 70% Off!

All other users get 60% Off!

Xbox Store Discounts (12/11/2018 – 1/15/19)

Xbox Gold Members Get 70% Off!

Xbox Silver Members Get 60% Off!

Steam Discount (12/20/18 – 1/3/19)

Get the complete edition for 70% Off!

Interested in snagging yourself one? You can also learn more about the latest pass that just went live right here on the official Ubisoft blog. For more about the game itself:

“Master the art of destruction and gadgetry in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Face intense close quarters combat, high lethality, tactical decision making, team play and explosive action within every moment. Experience a new era of fierce firefights and expert strategy born from the rich legacy of past Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six games.

“Engage in a brand-new style of assault using an unrivaled level of destruction and gadgetry.

On defense, coordinate with your team to transform your environments into strongholds. Trap, fortify and create defensive systems to prevent being breached by the enemy.

On attack, lead your team through narrow corridors, barricaded doorways and reinforced walls. Combine tactical maps, observation drones, rappelling and more to plan, attack and defuse every situation.”

The online game also offers a ton of different playstyles for every type of gamer. It’s a constantly evolving play experience, one that tailors to specific operators and events. “Experience new strategies and tactics as Rainbow Six Siege evolves over time. Change the rules of Siege with every update that includes new operators, weapons, gadgets and maps. Evolve alongside the ever-changing landscape with your friends and become the most experienced and dangerous operators out there.”

Rainbow Six Siege is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.