5 Amazing Spider-Man Games to Swing Through After Seeing Brand New Day (And Only 1 Is From Insomniac)

When it comes to the character of Spider-Man, the iconic Marvel Comics superhero has had plenty of interpretations in games, sometimes in an ensemble cast of other characters. Given the excitement surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has been praised for its depiction of Peter Parker and his alter ego, it’s worth checking out some of the most diverse games featuring the friendly neighborhood wall crawler. Some titles offer unique ways for players to embody Spider-Man, whether its through his web slinging, crime fighting, or other abilities for a great power fantasy.

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Many players might point immediately to the open worlds and third-person action of Insomniac Games, whose Spider-Man duology has been justifiably held in high regard. However, there have been many other great Spider-Man games before and after Insomniac’s adaptation of the character, with some even putting the hero in positions they’ve never been in before. The major Spider-Man games usually have Peter Parker front-and-center in some way, making the character feel impactful in various stories.

5. Spider-Man: Web of Shadows

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A much darker game that most featuring Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Web of Shadows is known for having some of the best combat among any title with the hero. This game has intense, high-flying, and action-packed battles driven by a story revolving around an invasion of symbiotes tied to the character Venom. The beat-em-up mechanics in this game are very satisfying, with destructive battle systems appearing naturally through semi open-world gameplay.

While this game isn’t as visually impressive as some others on this list, one of its most interesting innovations is how players can mold the story based on their choices. Players can either stick to the good nature of Spider-Man for a more traditional and heroic tale, or indulge their darker side by giving in to the symbiote. This creates gameplay changes, where players gain abilities for either path followed, similar to the Light Side and Dark Side choices that define Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

This light, almost RPG-like system helps personalize Web of Shadows‘ story in small ways, adding extra depth to the already interesting combat too. Free roaming and stopping crime also feels natural in this game too, even if the web swinging isn’t as good as it is in other Spider-Man titles. Speed and power define a unique take on Spider-Man, with the game’s morality system also helping to create a distinct experience.

4. Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions

Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions is a fascinating game due to how it doesn’t just have you play as the “classic” Peter Parker Spider-Man, but also three other versions of the character. Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Man Noir, and Ultimate Spider-Man all have different play styles throughout different story chapters of this game, contending with their own universe’s foes for avid comic fans to recognize. For example, Miguel O’Hara contends with the 2099 version of the Hobgoblin for one of his Spider-Man 2099 boss fights, while Spider-Man Noir contends with a far more monstrous 1920’s noir cannibal Vulture in his world.

This game sees Spider-Man villain Mysterio steal the powers of a mystic tablet, the pieces of which multiple Spider-Man character must retrieve in their distinct universes. This concept is reflected in gameplay, with Spider-Man 2099’s world favoring fast-paced combos and movement, while Spider-Man Noir’s world is more focused on stealth action. Meanwhile, the hack-and-slash of Ultimate Spider-Man using powerful symbiote abilities contrasts with the clever web weapons of the mainline Spider-Man seen in the game.

The diversity in approaches in Shattered Dimensions is wonderful for fans of Spider-Man’s extended universe, in a game that adopts the multiverse of the character well before the movies did. A number of inventive boss fights also showcase fights that have different puzzles within them, making the game feel like an experience you’d try in an arcade. This calls back to some of the earliest games featuring Spider-Man, making Shattered Dimensions a fun blend of old and new ideas.

3. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls

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Although not releasing until August 6, 2026, Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is the latest game to have Spider-Man in it, as both a playable character and leader driving the game’s story. Spider-Man is the leader of the Amazing Guardians, a never-before-seen group in Marvel comprised of Spider-Man himself, Star-Lord, Ms. Marvel, and Peni Parker. Although Spider-Man and Peni Parker have teamed up many times before in multiverse adventures, his alliance with Ms. Marvel and a Guardian of the Galaxy is certainly new.

Spider-Man’s role in this fighting game was to assemble a team to take on The Champion, an intergalactic fighter destroying worlds in search of a true challenge against strong warriors. In Marvel Tōkon, players can pick Spider-Man for their own four character team, utilizing the character’s strong powers and quick mobility to defeat other players in competitive matches. Spider-Man can thwip easily across the screen, creating tricky approaches to open up opponents and extend combos to put his team in a better spot.

By using Spider-Man’s variety of assists, such as projectile web balls, players can almost use the character in any slot for their team, creating a versatile character in a fighting game where many heroes and villains have specific strengths and weaknesses. Piloting Spider-Man in this game is a dream come true for fans, as he can use his spider senses to counter attacks while darting across stages with freedom few fighting game characters are ever allowed. With plenty of references to the character’s history, including rivalries with other characters, Marvel Tōkon has one of the best Spider-Man depictions to date.

2. Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018)

Although plenty of arguments can be made for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Insomniac’s first take on the character likely shines the most in Marvel’s Spider-Man back in 2018. Depicting a Peter Parker already experienced from eight years of crime fighting, this game simply has everything a Spider-Man fan could want. A huge open world of New York City is gorgeous to explore, with exploration equally as fun as fighting. Web swinging feels natural, with abilities you unlock only improving the traversal mechanics.

As you go from place to place, the world of Marvel’s Spider-Man is rich with activities, whether it’s random crime scenes suddenly taking place or a variety of collectibles, mini-games, and other challenges to find. Among all Spider-Man games, this is perhaps the most authentic representation of a day in the life of the hero, as he stops various robberies, car jackings, and other criminal activities as he tries to balance other responsibilities.

The story of Marvel’s Spider-Man is also excellent, featuring an emotional tale full of triumphs and setbacks. The adventure of this game is extended through different DLC story additions too, giving players even more to do. For die hard Spider-Man fans, this game also shines through its cosmetics, which have various suits from the hero’s comic history that can be equipped for general gameplay and story cutscenes. With high-fidelity graphics that lend to an impressive Photo Mode, as well as suits that directly reference beloved Spider-Man movies, everything about this game is a love letter to the character.

1. Ultimate Spider-Man

With Brand New Day and most MCU projects adapting story lines from the first Marvel Ultimate universe, the Ultimate Spider-Man game is perhaps the closest 1:1 with the Disney-led movies. Even without that connection, Ultimate Spider-Man was widely considered the best Spider-Man game of all time before Insomniac’s AAA title, mainly for how it adopted the look and feel of the original comics. The cell-shaded style of this game is one-of-a-kind, creating a stylistic look for both Spider-Man, and the title’s other playable character — Venom.

Much like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ultimate Spider-Man created a large open space for players to travel within, using sporadic crime to get players to engage with diverse parts of the world. The graceful web swinging of Spider-Man in this game is perfectly contrasted by the brawling powerhouse style of Venom, whose story together drives a compelling narrative from start to finish. Robust combat for both characters is punctuated by cameos from across the Marvel universe too, with a Wolverine boss being one of many interesting appearances players can find.

At the end of the day, a great Spider-Man game uses its visuals and gameplay to truly make players imagine they are playing a living comic through the eyes of the character. With that in mind, when it comes to exciting, comic-authentic feeling Spider-Man games, there are few that come close to Ultimate Spider-Man.