‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Update Rolls Out Operator Changes, Plus Skin Shop Changes

Operation Wind Bastion isn’t the only new thing coming to Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege. Following the in-depth look at the new season this past week, the team also took a moment so share some of the smaller changes the latest patch brings to the table. Not only does this include a few operator changes, but also changes to the way players can access to skin shop as well!

Let’s get started with who is getting a rework:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Smoke and Mute

According to Ubisoft’s most recent blog post:

SMOKE

Slight increase to SMG-11 Damage

Smoke has incredible utility if used properly, but still a bit weak. Mute will also benefit from this change.

MUTE

SMG-11 has been added as a secondary

Slight increase to SMG-11 Damage

We want to make Mute slightly more attractive as a choice, and make him a bit stronger overall. Giving him additional loadout versatility should meet both of those needs.

We are also slightly increasing the damage on the SMG-11.

Clash, Lesion, Zofia

The studio added:

CLASH

Electric Damage increased from 3 to 5 damage per tick

With the last few patches, we wanted to make Clash less frustrating to play against. She is now very weak and underpicked, and we anticipate that Nomad will be a hard counter against her. Essentially, we are trying to make her stronger without making her too frustrating to play against.

LESION

Slight decrease to T-5 SMG

Lesion is currently in a pretty good place, but is just a bit too strong. We are reducing his damage to bring him more in-line with where we would like to see him.

ZOFIA

Reduced the total number of concussion grenades from 3 to 2

Zofia currently has too many projectiles at her disposal, and is able to offer too much utility when compared to her teammates.

Skin Shop

Ubisoft also added that Shop items would now be accessible through the News tab, while also giving players the ability to equip any given item right away. They also mentioned, “If a particular, item or skin is available for multiple weapons/operators, players can select Equip All at the bottom left of the screen.”

There were other bug fixes and balance changes as well, including changes made to throw curves for throwable gadgets. The aim was to make the feel of them in-game more comfortable and natural to use. To read what else is new, you can check out the full blog post right here to learn more about “player comfort” and more fixes made.

Rainbow Six Siege is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.