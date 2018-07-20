Razer Introduces Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Fightstick For PlayStation 4

At about this point in time, most people are treating Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite like an afterthought. Capcom didn’t support the game for more than one season with new characters; most players complained that it couldn’t measure up to Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3; and we haven’t seen an update on the game in months, not even with Avengers: Infinity War in theaters. But the fight’s not over yet.

That’s because Razer has announced that it’s producing a limited edition Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite fightstick for PlayStation 4 during its stay at San Diego Comic-Con, set to be introduced to the U.S. this August. Fans can pre-order the fighting controller over on Razer’s website, where it’s set to sell for $219.99.

“The high-quality fight stick for PlayStation 4 features original Marvel vs. Capcom themed artwork that pays homage to the beloved game franchise and universe. The controller was tested by some of the world’s best esports athletes, and it is customizable and constructed with competitive gamers and modders in mind,” the press release reads.

“The special-edition Panthera is built with premium Sanwa hardware components: 10 buttons and an eight-way joystick. Competitors may customize the arcade stick to suit a variety of playstyles thanks to its modular construction. Internal storage compartments reveal dedicated slots for a detachable screw-lock cable, screwdriver and additional storage for two extra buttons. It also features a tournament gaming mode and compatibility with major fighting games.”

We reviewed the original Razer Panthera Fightstick last year and found it to be a tour-de-force when it came to getting the most out of your fighting games. So we have a feeling a few devoted fighting fanatics will love what it has to offer. Here’s a full rundown of its features:

10 tournament-grade Sanwa™ Denshi buttons

Authentic Sanwa joystick with ball top

Easy one-touch access to internals and storage

Fully accessible internals and storage compartments for easy modding

Honeycomb structure on the inside for easy screw mounting

Storage room for alternative bat top joystick (not included) and more

9.8 ft. / 3 m detachable screw-lock USB cable for secure connection

This thing just screams quality. And its Marvel vs. Capcom motif may please several fans out there, even if they’re not too crazy about Infinite itself. Who can pass up a design like this?

If you haven't experienced Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite yet, you can grab it for cheap right now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Oh, and check out our review of MvC:I. We actually enjoyed it, despite its flaws.