Ready or Not Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

One of the best PC games out there, Ready or Not, is finally coming to consoles. While consoles are finally really starting to become more comparable to PCs, there are still a number of games that are locked to PC and aren’t available on consoles. Sometimes, this is purely so a smaller developer doesn’t have to worry about optimizing a game for multiple pieces of hardware. For example, a game like Schedule I isn’t exactly the most demanding game, but it’s not on consoles. It seems likely that the game will come to consoles in the future given its massive success, but it may be a bit.

There are, however, some other games that just make more sense on PC due to a ton of controls. Some games are better suited for keyboard and mouse due to complex mechanics. That’s been the case for games like Arma and Ready or Not for many years, both both games have or are starting to make their way to consoles. Milsim game Arma began making its way to consoles back in 2022 with Arma Reforger, a sort of test bed for what will eventually become Arma 4. While it has required a lot of work and updates to get it working as smoothly as possible on consoles, it has been a commendable effort.

Ready or Not Comes to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 This Summer

Ready or Not will finally make the jump to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this summer. The game got a surprise reveal trailer for consoles this week, showing the tactical shooter gameplay running on console. For those unfamiliar, Ready or Not is a co-op tactical shooter that allows a small group of players to fill the shoes of a SWAT team tasked with inflitrating homes and compounds that are occupied by dangerous criminals. This isn’t as simple as running in guns blazing, though. There are rules of engagement. There are hostages to be saved, enemies can be talked down and forced to surrender to make an arrest which limits casualties, and there’s evidence to be obtained.

It’s a highly replayable game as you can unlock new weapons and gadgets to effectively carry out your missions. Ready or Not will arrive on console with the game’s 20 missions as well as two new ones that are part of a free DLC update that will arrive day and date on PC as well. Players can also buy two other DLCs for $10 each that add another six missions to the game.

Ready or Not will release on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 sometime this summer. The game will be available for $49.99 both digitally and physically with special in-game items for those who pre-order. If you want all the DLC and some other in-game items, Ready or Not will have a Deluxe Edition for $69.99 which includes the two $10 DLC packs and access to a third unannounced DLC. All in all, it’s great to see one of the most beloved PC shooters finally making its way to console. Now, we just have to hope it actually runs well and controls smoothly!

