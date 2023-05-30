Red Dead Online's Monthly Update Includes New Bonuses, Outfits, and More
Red Dead Online's monthly update has arrived and it has all kinds of goodies for those living out their wild west fantasy. Red Dead Online is one of the more interesting live service games to come out in the last few years. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most commercially successful games out there and is widely regarded as one of the best games of the last generation, if not of all-time, but for some reason the online mode failed to match the success of GTA Online. Part of this may be a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 slowing down development on updates, the unrivaled success of GTA Online, and Rockstar's desire to ramp up development on Grand Theft Auto VI. Unfortunately, Rockstar stopped releasing major content updates for Red Dead Online only a few years after its release, but the developer does still support the game with smaller updates to keep players engaged.
Red Dead Online now gets monthly content updates and while it's largely just rewarding for those who want to grind out missions and activities in the game, it's also a great way for players to get started if they've never played it before. This month's update includes triple XP on Moonshiner Bootleg missions, triple money on Moonshiner story missions, a new community outfit, and much more. You can view the full rundown below.
- Triple XP on Moonshiner Bootleg Missions
- Triple RDO$ and XP on Moonshiner Story Missions
- Double RDO$, Gold, and XP on the Featured Series
- Double RDO$ and XP on Moonshine Sales and The Ember of the East Opportunity
- Free Community Outfit assembled by SteveTheGreekStav, including a Plaid Cap (Male) or Chumley Flat Cap (Female), Everyday Shirt (Male) or Iniesta Shirtwaist (Female), Richfield Vest, Cuffed Town Pants, Neck Scarf, and Millwright Boots (Male) or Stovepipe Square Toe (Female)
- Featured Series Calendar:
- May 30 – June 5: Showdown Series (Hardcore)
- June 6 – June 12: Elimination Series (Hardcore)
- June 13 – June 19: Team Shootout Series (Hardcore)
- June 20 – June 26: Overrun Series (Hardcore)
- June 27 – July 3: Team Gun Rush Series (Hardcore)
- Month-Long Rewards:
- Destroy five Revenue Agent Blockades any week this month to receive an Offer for 50% off any Weapon
- Win a Showdown Mode to receive an Offer for 40% off an Established or Distinguished Moonshiner Role Item
- Win a Featured Series to get the Applause Emote
- Complete any Free Roam Event this month to receive an Offer for 40% off an Ability Card Upgrade
- Complete any of the A New Source of Employment Missions you receive via Telegram — "A One Horse Deal," "Rich Pickings," or "Outrider" — to receive the blue Squat Stovepipe Top Hat
- Weekly Rewards for completing a Moonshiner or Trader sale:
- May 30 – June 5: Two Rewards for Free Mash Refills
- June 6 – June 12: Kennedy Hat
- June 13 – June 19: Ortega Vest
- June 20 – June 26: Carver Pants
- June 27 – July 3: Prieto Poncho
- Discounts: 50% off Moonshine Shack Bar Themes, 10 Gold Bars off the Moonshine Shack, 30% off the Moonshine Shack Relocation Fee, Moonshine Recipes, Emotes, Shotguns, Work Horses, and Norfolk Roadster Horses, 40% off Shirts, Skirts, and Dresses, plus 25% off Non-Role Outfits