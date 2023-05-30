Red Dead Online's Monthly Update Includes New Bonuses, Outfits, and More

Red Dead Online's monthly update has arrived and it has all kinds of goodies for those living out their wild west fantasy. Red Dead Online is one of the more interesting live service games to come out in the last few years. Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most commercially successful games out there and is widely regarded as one of the best games of the last generation, if not of all-time, but for some reason the online mode failed to match the success of GTA Online. Part of this may be a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 slowing down development on updates, the unrivaled success of GTA Online, and Rockstar's desire to ramp up development on Grand Theft Auto VI. Unfortunately, Rockstar stopped releasing major content updates for Red Dead Online only a few years after its release, but the developer does still support the game with smaller updates to keep players engaged.

Red Dead Online now gets monthly content updates and while it's largely just rewarding for those who want to grind out missions and activities in the game, it's also a great way for players to get started if they've never played it before. This month's update includes triple XP on Moonshiner Bootleg missions, triple money on Moonshiner story missions, a new community outfit, and much more. You can view the full rundown below.

Destroy five Revenue Agent Blockades any week this month to receive an Offer for 50% off any Weapon

Win a Showdown Mode to receive an Offer for 40% off an Established or Distinguished Moonshiner Role Item

Win a Featured Series to get the Applause Emote

Complete any Free Roam Event this month to receive an Offer for 40% off an Ability Card Upgrade

Complete any of the A New Source of Employment Missions you receive via Telegram — "A One Horse Deal," "Rich Pickings," or "Outrider" — to receive the blue Squat Stovepipe Top Hat