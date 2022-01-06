Red Dead Online’s First Update of 2022 Upsets Fans

Red Dead Online trended on Twitter all morning. This afternoon, it’s “Save Red Dead Online” that’s been trending. Suffice to say, fans of Red Dead Redemption 2’s online mode aren’t happy. The anger and frustration have been building up for well over a year as Red Dead Online has taken a backseat to GTA Online. 2021 was a very underwhelming year for Red Dead Online, and so far 2022 is off to a similar start. Today, Rockstar Games released the first Red Dead Online update of 2022, triggering this pent-up anger towards the game.

Like most of 2021, the update is supremely inconsequential. This was always going to be the case considering Rockstar Games employees are just starting to return to work following the holiday break. That said, perhaps fans expected a new year to inspire a change in fortune. It hasn’t, not so far, and Red Dead Online fans have lost all of their patience.

As for the update, it doesn’t come with any content, just bonuses. Again, this was always going to be the case, Not only are Rockstar Games developers just returning to work, but from our understanding, the team working on Red Dead Online is currently very small as resources have been shifted onto other projects.

As for Rockstar Games, it has not addressed any of this blowback, and we don’t expect this to change. This isn’t the first time fans of its game have been upset with it and protested over on Twitter, and this won’t be the first time it doesn’t respond. That said, if for some reason it bucks expectation and does repsond, we will be sure to update the story with whatever it has to say.

Red Dead Online is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It’s also playable on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but only via backward compatibility. Right now, there’s no word if the game is going to be released natively on the current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles. For more coverage on Red Dead Online — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.