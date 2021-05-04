Red Dead Online Update Is Full of Hunting Bonuses

✖

The details for this week’s Red Dead Online update dropped on Tuesday just as expected, and it looks like it’s going to be a profitable week for anyone who’s prone to hunting rare animals in the online game. Rockstar Games is giving out extra rewards to players who hunt down Legendary Animals, but aside from those and some typical bonuses and discounts, this week’s Red Dead Online update is a relatively quiet one.

The Legendary Animals have been added periodically to Red Dead Online to eventually created a sizable roster of storied creatures for players to hunt. This week, if you go after one of those animals, you’ll get some extra rewards for your troubles.

“It’s true what they say: trapping and hunting ain’t easy,” Rockstar Games said about this week’s update. “Hunt down, kill, and skin any Legendary Animal this week — whether in Free Roam or in a Sighting Mission — to get 100 rounds of Nitro Express Ammo for the Elephant Rifle, a Weight Gain Tonic, and a Weight Loss Tonic for your efforts.”

Once you’ve successfully hunted the animal, whatever it may be that you go after, you can bring it back to Gus’ Store to get Fast Travel Rewards and a Snowy Egret Plume as well as a discount on an Established or Distinguished Naturalist item. Players also get 1,000 Naturalist XP and five Animal Revivers for free this week to help you continue on that Role’s path. The Naturalist’s Sample Kit also costs five fewer Gold Bars for a limited time.

One of the ways players can hunt these animals is through Free Roam Missions, so it makes sense that Rockstar Games would be giving away a bonus there as well. While on your travels, you can complete Free Roam Missions for extra rewards this week.

“Adventures take myriad forms on the frontier — some are offered by familiar faces, some are affected by your reputation,” Rockstar Games said. “Head to any orange Free Roam Mission icon on your map to offer your services and collect 2X RDO$ for your troubles.”

Finally, there are the weekly sales to take advantage of. Red Dead Online is taking 40% off all American Paint and Andalusian Horses among other discounts this week.

Red Dead Online’s weekly update is now live across all platforms.