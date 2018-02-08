Take-Two CEO Addresses Red Dead Redemption 2 Battle Royale Mode Reports

Now that we’ve got an official release date for Red Dead Redemption 2 and that assurance that there will be no more delays, the rumor mill has been running rampant. One of the latest reports was extensive and from a source that was close to the game in question. Said report revealed a potential battle royale mode coming to the game, and now the Take-Two CEO is here to shed some light on what fans can expect.

Strauss Zelnick decided to address the rumors head on (sort of), which is saying something with how mum they like to be about this series, during an investors’ meeting. When discussing the overall game mechanics, he did mention that ultimately that was up to the games’ developer; Rockstar. That being said, for such a fundamental change to how the game operates like the addition of a battle royale mode, Take-Two would be aware of that and right now they find that particular niche “derivative.”

“Our goal is to be as innovative as possible,” he added. “Titles, even really good titles that are derivative never seem to do as well as innovations that are unexpected. That said, of course we play in the world and are informed by what’s going on and look to bringing consumers what they want.”

Though it seems initially like a brush off, that final statement really just offered more questions than answered – especially if the 4 million and growing Xbox One PUBG players says anything about how thirsty the market is for battle royale. Though he didn’t say a yes or a no definitively – nothing is truly out of the question as far as ‘innovation’ is concerned. Perhaps they will put their own spin on a highly popularized genre.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled to release on October 26th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.