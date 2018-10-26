‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ – Is It Better On Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro?

With Red Dead Redemption 2‘s release nearly upon us, some fans are wondering what the more definitive version available is. Since we don’t have a PC version to compare it to (yet), people are wondering what stands out more — PlayStation 4 Pro or Xbox One X.

While I personally reviewed the game on PS4 Pro, I’m going to revisit it on the Xbox platform to see how it holds up. But it appears that Digital Foundry has beaten me to the punch, posting a very detailed video over on Eurogamer that highlights the features for both versions of the game — though there is an eventual verdict as to who comes out on top.

Videos by ComicBook.com

PlayStation Lifestyle found some great quotes from the video, which discuss some of the finer points that indicate why the Xbox One X version seems to come out on top, despite the PS4 Pro’s killer performance.

First off, the environments were discussed, and it appears these are well-rounded overall. “Environments are equally as lush on all platforms, rendering effects are almost a complete match, while draw distances and pop-in are just as solid regardless of the machine you play it on.”

The team also discussed how the general consoles perform, between the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One S. “As expected, pixel-counts on PlayStation 4 resolve at the de facto standard 1080p, while the Xbox One S — quantifiably the lowest quality experience — delivers just 864p.”

And finally, here’s the comment that apparently pushes preference towards the Xbox One X. “At the top of the stack sits Xbox One X, rendering natively on ultra HD displays and looking magnificent,” the team notes. “Taking the runner-up position here is PlayStation 4 Pro, which uses a reconstruction technique — likely checkerboarding — to take a native 1920×2160 framebuffer up to 4K.”

Regardless of which version you choose (save for Xbox One S, sounds like), Red Dead Redemption 2 appears to deliver a killer performance, and offers something for the eyes if you have a 4K powered TV to boot. The video provides better examples of this above, in case you want to see the proof for yourself.

Red Dead Redemption 2 will be available tonight for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as their respective X and PS4 Pro consoles.