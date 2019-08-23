Red Dead Redemption 2 Cosplay Turns John Marston Into Jane Marston

Red Dead Redemption 2 cosplay is some of the best cosplay, mostly because the PS4 and Xbox western has so many well-realized and memorable characters. John Marston, Arthur Morgan, Dutch van der Linde, Sadie Adler, Charles Smith, the list goes on and on. That said, maybe I just don’t hang around the right places on the Internet, but I don’t see as much Red Dead Redemption cosplay as cosplay for some other big games, meaning when I come across a good one it’s just that much better.

Like many you, while I love Arthur Morgan, I also have a big soft spot in my heart for another boah: John Marston. In other words, maybe I have a bias when it comes to John Marston cosplay, but it’s my favorite Red Dead Redemption cosplay. The only thing better than a John Marston cosplay is a genderbent John Marston cosplay, which is exactly what Reddit user TheNeonConduit recently shared.

As mentioned above, I really like genderbending cosplays, mostly because I appreciate how tricky they are. That said, because manipulating an iconic character is so tricky, a lot of them usually come up a bit short, but this one doesn’t.

