‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Developers Sneak Reference To ‘Crunch Time' Into Game

While Red Dead Redemption 2 is clearly one of this year's finest efforts, there is some questionability in regards to its development, as it's been rumored that some developers have felt some pressure from "crunch time," with work weeks reportedly going up to 100 hours. Rockstar has since commented on the matter, but some folks are calling for better development cycles.

That said, an interesting reference has surfaced in the game, leaving us wondering if the developers put it in there to address the matter, or are just making a friendly jab at all the controversy surrounding "crunch time."

The image comes in the form of a description for a weapon called The Frontier Revolver, which was recently pointed out on Reddit by a user named obZenDF. At first, the description sounds like something in general for the weapon. But get a little further down, and you'll notice some interesting text.

It reads, "It is made by skilled laborers who work tireless hours each week and on the weekends for little pay in order to bring you the finest revolver in the field today."

A comment such as that could easily be held up for reflection in regards to Red Dead Redemption 2, with hundreds of dev team members working tirelessly to make the experience so polished.

Rockstar hasn't yet commented on the matter, but the post is getting some rather good traction on the Resetera front, with some folks expressing everything from praise ("Nice") to concern ("Yikes"). More than likely, this is just a random joke thrown in, and probably won't cause that much uproar, with one user even noting, "Could just be coincidence until we know otherwise."

Another user, however, stated, "Sure is hilarious even if not related. I imagine nobody would ever claim it, since the person(s) responsible would most likely be in a position they don't want to lose."

We'll see how people respond over the next few days. But definitely keep an eye out for this weapon in the catalogue, in case you want to see the listing for yourself.

That said, Red Dead Redemption 2 is well worth checking out. You can get it now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.