Red Dead Redemption 2 Leak Reportedly Reveals Cut Story Content

It looks like cut story content has been discovered in Red Dead Redemption 2. When the open-world western launched on PS4 and Xbox One back in October 2018, it launched with an epic campaign bolstered by exceptional writing, well-realized characters, and a twisting plot that kept players engaged from start to finish. It was an exceptional story, with plenty of meat on the bone. If there's one thing Red Dead Redemption 2 has, it's content. But it looks like it originally had much more story content that was presumably cut at some point in development. Spoilers for Red Dead Redemption 2 below.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a massive map. Included within this map, is the entire map of the first game. However, player's cant visit this section for the majority of the game. In fact, they can't visit it with Arthur Morgan at all. It's not until they become John Marston in the epilogue that they can explore this part of the map. However, it looks like this wasn't always the plan. A new in-game image has been discovered showing Arthur Morgan in New Austin.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this is cut story content or DLC, but it's presumably the former. After all, Rockstar Games has said in the past there's no story DLC in the works for game's single-player portion.

Further evidence Arthur was supposed to be in New Austin at some point in the story mode. https://t.co/VlmmTJEsps — VideoTech_ (@VideoTech_) April 21, 2020

Of course, the image and the implications attached to it should be taken with a grain of salt, but at the very least it passes the smell test. Further, it makes sense. Many found it odd that Rockstar Games closed off a huge section of the map, the part players were desperate to see, until the final slither of the game. That said, this image suggests this wasn't always the plan.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available on the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not confirmed PS5 or Xbox Series X ports, but both are presumably in the pipeline. Meanwhile, it has also not commented on this latest leak, leaving players with nothing but speculation.

