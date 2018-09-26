‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ File Size Requires Over 100 GB

Red Dead Redemption 2’s file size has been spotted for the first time, and it looks like the game will require at least 105 GB of space.

While not officially revealed by Rockstar Games in an announcement dedicated to the file size, the space that buyers will need to have the game installed was spotted recently, at least as far as the PlayStation 4 Pro is concerned. When the Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4 Pro bundle was revealed days ago, it appeared in retailers’ listings not long after. It was there that people noticed the back of the console bundle box was shown on Walmart’s site and elsewhere through the product images.

Zooming in on the image of the back of the bundle shows that directly above the bottom half that advertises the benefits of the PlayStation 4 Pro, there’s the typical game information that shows how many players can play at once and what controller the game requires. Included in the middle of that content is the file size that starts at 105 GB, a value that it says is the minimum amount needed to play the game on the PlayStation 4 Pro. The zoomed-in, cropped image below shows the message on the back of the console bundle’s box.

We’ve reached out to Rockstar for more information on the file size and have not yet received a response.

While this amount is what players will have to have to start with, there’s also the likely chance that more space could be required. With day-one patches now a common practice upon games’ release dates, there’s a strong chance that Red Dead Redemption 2 will get some sort of last-minute update before it’s fully ready to play. The size of those patches can vary greatly, so it remains to be seen how large the day-one update will be if it receives one at all.

Also included in the back-of-box information was the number of players that the online portion of the game will support. According to the box, Red Dead Online, the game’s online feature that’ll likely bring Grand Theft Auto Online to Rockstar Games fans’ minds, will support up to 32 different players in one server. The duration that exclusive content will remain locked to the PlayStation 4 platform was also revealed with another part of the box saying that the “select online content” would be exclusive to the PlayStation 4 for 30 days before it becomes available on the Xbox One.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 26th.