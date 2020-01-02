As improbable as it sounds, Red Dead Redemption 2 may be coming to Nintendo Switch, or at least that’s what a few new developments possibly suggest. The first came towards the end of 2019, when the Nintendo Switch Pro controller was found in the textures of Red Dead Redemption 2. Now, it’s possible this is nothing more than Rockstar Games covering its bases. Steam allows players to use the Nintendo Switch pro controller, so it’s plausible players could be playing the game with the controller, and thus the controller layout would need to be added the game. Beyond this, there’s no other obvious explanation as to why a Nintendo Switch Pro controller is now in the textures of the game.

Meanwhile, retailer Instant Gaming has gone up with a listing that claims the game is coming to Nintendo Switch. Now, the listing is most likely a placeholder or an attempt to net some clicks. Instant Gaming also has listings up for Grand Theft Auto VI, which hasn’t been confirmed, and Bully 2, which also hasn’t been confirmed. In other words, the chances that Instant Gaming broke embargo or that it knows something other retailers don’t are seemingly very low.

Beyond this, there’s also the issue of the game itself, and whether it could even run on the Nintendo Switch without a massive graphical downgrade and gutting of content. Sure, the Nintendo Switch runs The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — pretty well, too — however, The Witcher 3 is four years older than Red Dead Redemption 2, and is inferior in terms of tech and design. It would take a team of true wizards to get the open-world western on Switch.

Further, it’s worth pointing out that Rockstar Games hasn’t even brought Grand Theft Auto V to Nintendo Switch, which would be easier to port and make more money. In other words, why would it bring Red Dead Redemption 2 to the Nintendo console when it never brought over GTA 5?

All of this is to say: take all of this with a massive grain of salt. The biggest grain of salt you can find. That said, crazier things have happened.