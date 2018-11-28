Some ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Players Are Already Playing ‘Red Dead Online’

Rockstar Games previously said that the Red Dead Online beta would arrive before the end of November. It’s now November 25, and it’s still nothing but crickets.

As Rockstar Games seemingly runs out of time to launch the highly-anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 mode, some players have apparently already gotten their hands on the beta.

Spotted by Ultragamerz, Red Dead Redemption 2’s Red Dead Online-specific achievements are currently being popped by a very small percentage of players.

Achievements, such as “Breakout,” which are dished out for completing the intro of Red Dead Online, have previously sat at 0 percent since the game’s launch. But now said achievements are at 0.01% percent, which doesn’t just confirm that people are playing the beta live, but also perhaps eludes to the fact that Rockstar Games is getting ready to roll the sucker out.

Now, it’s worth pointing out that this exclusive 0.01 percent is likely developers of Red Dead Online and testers rather than random players like you and I, though this can’t be known for certain. Whatever the case may be, as mentioned above, all that matters is what it signals: and that’s that Red Dead Online is imminent.

As you may know, Rockstar Games has been very quiet about Red Dead Online. In other words, we really don’t have any clue on what to expect from it. Will it be similar to the online of Red Dead Redemption? Or more akin to Grand Theft Auto Online? The answer is almost certainly the latter — after all, it made endless truckloads of cash money for Rockstar and Take-Two Interactive — but it’s possible it will maybe even be a hybrid of both. Only Rockstar Games and these early players know …. for now.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At the moment of writing this, there’s been no word of a PC port nor a Nintendo Switch port. And while the latter seems very, very unlikely, the former has been leaking all over the place, suggesting it’s in the pipeline and coming soon.

For more news and coverage on the critically-acclaimed open-world western, click here. In the most recent and related news, some Red Dead Redemption 2 players aren’t convinced that Jack Marston is actually the son of John Marston.

Source: Ultragamerz (1) and DualShockers (2)