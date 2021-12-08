Red Dead Online Update Seemingly Confirms Player Concerns

Today, a huge new GTA Online update was announced. That said, while GTA Online players will have lots of new content to look forward to before the end of the year, it seems Red Dead Online players aren’t going to be lucky. It’s been months since there’s been a meaningful update to Red Dead Online, and it looks like Red Dead Redemption 2 fans will need to wait a bit longer to see something noteworthy added to the western.

Amidst the aforementioned GTA Online announcement, Rockstar Games announced holiday content for the next four weeks of the game, seemingly confirming that there’s no big update coming before the end of the year. If you want, you can read more about this content here. That said, it seems players are less interested in this content and more interested in speculation of what this means for the game’s next big update and why it’s taking so long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Okay… now I have completely lost faith in Rockstar Games,” writes one fan of the news. “Would that be that hard to just add like 10 more ranks to a role like last year? Or another pass, like a Christmas pass that gives you a couple of stuff?”

“You’re letting people speculate whether or not there will be any new update within the coming months for this game, which leads to frustration and fair assumptions that there might not be ANY new updates to come. Communicate better, even if there isn’t a new update this month,” reads a second reply. “So, no Update in December? You’ve had a year since the disappointment of the BH Expansion to work on an update and all we get is an event going on through January 5th? At least come out and tell us you’re either done with Red Dead Online or have BIG Plans in 2022…which I highly doubt,” adds a third frustrated fan.

https://twitter.com/videotech_/status/1468253189317308426

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not responded to any of this backlash in any capacity. It almost never responds to backlash of this variety, so we don’t expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Is Red Dead Online finished or can it be salvaged